What were the Colorado House GOP members thinking earlier this week when they voted in favor of formally thanking state Rep. Ron Hanks and the people who joined him at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
According to a report by The Denver Post, two-thirds of the house GOP voted for that amendment to a resolution brought by the Democrats, as well as for several other amendments that called for an audit of the 2020 election, disputed whether Joe Biden was legitimately elected and supported Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.
Two of our local representatives who voted for this nonsense, Janice Rich and Matt Soper, are now walking those votes back.
Soper said he was quarantined at his Delta home at the time the Colorado House was debating the resolution, and couldn’t see the actual amendments that were being offered by fellow members of his party, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
“Had I been able to read the amendments’ text, I would not have voted the way I did,” Soper said. “One amendment in particular impugned the motives of DA (Dan) Rubinstein in upholding law and order. The Legislature should not be speculating about an investigation that we do not know the facts about. We are not a grand jury, a jury or a judge.”
He’s right that the Legislature has no business weighing in on an on-going investigation being run by our locally elected district attorney.
Rich also walked back her support for these amendments, albeit in vague, unspecific language.
“If I had to do it over again, I would have voted differently on these surprise amendments that the majority of our caucus didn’t even see coming,” Rich said.
They were right to walk back their votes. Too often politicians dig in when they make a mistake, so we have to give them credit for admitting a mistake, though Soper should have had the sense to find a way to read the amendment before voting on it.
Interestingly, not all the house GOP members voted for these amendments. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland and a handful of other Republicans voted no. Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, voted in favor of three of the amendments, but at least was wise enough to vote against the one that praised Peters.
Soper, appearing on a Denver radio program, correctly identified why voting for these amendments is bad business for the GOP.
“It impacts us (Republicans) because it tells someone in suburbia Colorado, ‘Hey, the Republicans who want to take back power, maybe they’re not completely sane,’ ” Soper said. “That’s the subtle message that’s being sent back here, and that’s what’s troubling to me because I believe that, if we’re on the cusp of taking back power, we need to show the people of Colorado that we’re ready to govern.”
If you want to show that you can govern, quit the clown games and political trolling and get serious. There is an ongoing effort from GOP leadership to reign in its fringe element and embrace traditional Republican values. Stunts like this do not help. They didn’t have to offer these amendments and certainly should not have voted for them.
Coloradans want serious, competent people running state government. If the Republicans want to earn their votes, they should focus on substantive measures to improve the lives of their constituents not continuing to further election lies.