As we transition away from carbon energy toward cleaner sources of power ,the communities that relied on the jobs from the carbon-based economy are going to face serious challenges. We’re seeing that play out in our own backyard with Craig, which will have its coal mines and power plant closed by 2030. We think both the state and federal government owe towns like Craig a hand as they transition to a new, uncertain future.

This really is an existential crisis for Craig. It will lose hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions of dollars in local tax revenue.