A giant trash heap on state land in the desert north of Interstate 70 is finally going to be cleaned up. We should keep that momentum going and address the garbage issue all along that corridor.
Grand Junction has a long and unfortunate history of not treating the land around our city particularly well. It’s a history many in this community for decades have fought hard to rectify — from the area around Watson Island and Las Colonias to Horizon Drive.
The story goes that NFL coach John Madden nicknamed our city “Grand Junkyard” based his many bus trips to away games that took him through the Grand Valley. It’s something leaders at the time recognized as a problem and started work to clean the place up.
The strides we’ve made in the decades since have been incredible. Areas that were literal junkyards are now amazing parks and developments. We’ve pulled garbage and waste from the desert and river and now thousands of people come here to play in those landscapes, but we still have work to do.
One major problem we have is for people coming to this community or driving through it on the highway, we don’t put our best foot forward. The junk and dilapidated RVs on public lands are a pretty poor welcome sign.
We spend thousands of dollars to market this community, but all the marketing in the world won’t help you overcome a bad first impression.
At least one serious problem area is now, thankfully, being addressed, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. A piece of land, owned by the state Land Board, was cleaned up a week ago by Mesa County and the Sheriff’s Office with reimbursement from the state.
Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr deserves some kudos for pushing the state hard to take responsibility for the land, which had become a serious problem area for trash and vagrancy. This particular piece wasn’t just an environmental disaster and eyesore, but also presented law enforcement challenges. It’s good to see it cleaned up and the state has committed to continue to continue cleanup efforts and works with deputies to ticket trespassers.
We think whether it is state land along the highway or federal Bureau of Land Management land, a focus should be made to clean up these highly visible areas of our community. It sends a message to visitors and residents alike about how we treat our community.
This would likely take a long-term, concerted effort, but in the near-term we can clean up other sections of our community by joining in on events planned for next week’s Public Lands Day.
The Great Poop Scoop in the Devils Canyon area outside Fruita, cleanup of garbage in the North Desert area and trail construction and maintenance projects are all to be held on or around National Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24.
The Great Poop Scoop and Trail Workday starts at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Devils Canyon Trail Head in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. People can also help out on a trail maintenance project on the fast-developing Grand Hogback Trail system north of Rifle starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Seeing a pristine landscape as we drive into Grand Junction would send the message that this is a community that cares and is invested in our natural environment. We think that is what this community is about, but we need to step up and get working on it.