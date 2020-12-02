You don’t need to be a professional economist to understand that the United States is nearing a dangerous point without additional stimulus from Congress.
The CARES Act and other spending bills that Congress authorized last spring have kept the economy afloat, but it’s taking on water fast. The stock market continues to perform well recently, but it gives only a pinhole view of the overall strength of the U.S. recovery.
Third quarter activity only looks good because the second quarter was such a disaster, Brad W. Setser, a fellow for geoeconomics at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a recent summary of the global economy. With a number of relief programs set to expire at the end of the year, a downturn could prolong the country’s economic struggles. In the context of a highly competitive global economy, the U.S. cannot afford to fall further behind countries that have largely tamed the coronavirus, like China and Taiwan.
The spring stimulus provided the foundation for a strong rise in the consumption of goods even as demand for many services remained subdued. Spending on household goods can only take the U.S. economy so far.
“The lack of recent momentum, combined with the failure to agree on a preelection stimulus package, portends a weak U.S. recovery at best,” Setser wrote. “The uptick in COVID-19 cases poses further downside risks. Even in the best-case scenario, where an effective vaccine is approved in the near future, it will take time for a large portion of the population to be vaccinated. There is no real doubt that the U.S. economy needs more fiscal support.”
Partisan standoffs throughout the summer and into the election have made emergency relief more important than ever. Aiming to break the impasse, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a stimulus proposal on Tuesday worth about $908 billion.
As the Wall Street Journal reported, the proposal seeks to reach a middle ground on a number of contentious economic issues.
There would be no $1,200 checks to every American. This package would provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for four months. That’s less than the $600 per week Democrats have sought. The agreement includes $160 billion in funding for state and local governments — a key Democratic priority opposed by most Republicans. On the other hand, the agreement would impose a temporary moratorium on virus-related lawsuits — a key Republican priority that most Democrats oppose.
President-elect Joe Biden has expressed support for some form of COVID relief now, even as he plans to seek more aid after the inauguration.
Any package passed in a lame-duck session is likely to be “at best, just a start,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Del.
This is as good a start as any — a clear compromise in which both sides give in a little, but ultimately deliver something for the benefit of all.
We hope Colorado’s U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner join the calls for a compromise and work together a final time to help pass another round of coronavirus relief aid when it can still make a difference.