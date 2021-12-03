Everywhere we turn there is talk of the new, potentially more transmissible, COVID-19 variant called omicron. We don’t think people should get too worried about this new variant just yet. What we should be worried about is Mesa County’s low vaccination rate.
This week the first case of omicron was found in the United States in a patient that had traveled to South Africa where a number of early cases of the variant were discovered. While researchers are concerned due to the number of mutations in omicron, we should all remember that the delta variant is highly transmissible and already widespread in Mesa County.
Areas of low vaccination rates like Mesa County are the incubators of new variants. This is why the scientists who stamped out smallpox advised deploying vaccines to Third World countries with low vaccination rates — so as to stop variants before they can start.
This week Mesa County Public Health is warning people to be extra cautious about COVID-19 in response to the omicron variant, but we should already be extra cautious. We’ve had nearly 250 COVID cases in the last two weeks, according to the county’s data dashboard, and 15 deaths. Over 80 percent of those cases and deaths were in the unvaccinated.
“We’re in a position now as a county where it’s up to the public to protect themselves any way they can,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said Wednesday, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
Those protective measures include hosting events outside if possible, wearing masks in indoor spaces, social distancing and practicing proper hygiene. Family and friend gatherings are the greatest source of transmission, Kuhr said, so taking proper precautions during the holidays is extra important.
Those are all good steps to prevent transmission, as we’ve seen through the course of this pandemic, but the simplest solution is to get vaccinated. It is free and easy to do, but only half of Mesa County’s residents have gotten it.
According to Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, Mesa County hospital beds are 93.6% occupied, with 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of whom are Mesa County residents. Per the dashboard, 85% of COVID patients hospitalized in the last two weeks were unvaccinated.
We’ve already seen what a new highly transmissible variant looks like in Mesa County. Delta got its foothold in this country right here, and deaths here in November this year compared to November 2020 — before the vaccines were available. We don’t need to wait for omicron, or any other new variant, to take this pandemic seriously.
What we desperately need is a way to address the misinformation polluting the brains of those unwilling to get a vaccination. This newspaper regularly receives — and refuses to print — letters advancing patently false information about deaths caused by vaccines, unproven therapies and wild conspiracy theories about masks and other horse-hockey. It has been nearly a year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the United States — over 300,000,000 doses in this country alone. Its record is unparalleled for safety and effectiveness.
We know everyone is tired of this pandemic and the news of a new concerning variant is the last thing any of us want to hear about. The way we end this and stop these variants is ultimately through getting vaccinated.