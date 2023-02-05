There is a giant comet in the form of a Wall Street hedge fund barreling directly toward the Grand Valley, and not enough of us have yet been willing to look up.

In 2018, the Sentinel reported on Water Asset Management (WAM) acquiring hundreds of acres and associated water rights in the Grand Valley. Those acquisitions of local land have continued, now amounting to a couple of thousand acres and have been the focus of national media attention that included a CBS News/The Weather Channel story just this week.