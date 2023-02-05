There is a giant comet in the form of a Wall Street hedge fund barreling directly toward the Grand Valley, and not enough of us have yet been willing to look up.
In 2018, the Sentinel reported on Water Asset Management (WAM) acquiring hundreds of acres and associated water rights in the Grand Valley. Those acquisitions of local land have continued, now amounting to a couple of thousand acres and have been the focus of national media attention that included a CBS News/The Weather Channel story just this week.
WAM is now one of the largest lawn owners in Mesa County. The driving force behind WAM is Michael Burry, the investor genius subject of the book and movie, The Big Short.
We hope you find that as chilling as we do.
A new survey shows Colorado River District voters are aware of what such a development means in concept. Eight-four percent of respondents said they viewed out-of-state investment firms and hedge funds buying Colorado water rights as being very threatening to water availability on the Western Slope, but we doubt most local residents are aware of what WAM has actually been up to in our backyard.
We should be concerned. This isn’t the same as an out-of-state buyer wanting to get into the ranching business. It’s also not the same as a local rancher buying his neighbors out.
We understand many people in the Grand Valley and on the Western Slope who own land with water rights consider it almost a retirement plan. They have every right to sell their property and be well compensated for it.
Perhaps there is a difference, however, depending on the type of buyer. Someone who wants to farm the land will continue to have an interest in keeping that water on the land. They see the value in the food that can be produced here, not just in the water.
That’s not the case for an investment fund. To them, our land and associated water rights are a hedge investment. It’s a line on some spreadsheet that they will sell, like any speculative commodity, when the price hits a certain point. WAM has stated expressly that water is a finite resource in the West, and as it becomes more scarce, its value as an investment asset will increase.
It’s true that Colorado has strong laws prohibiting water speculation, but they aren’t perfect. While we can’t sell our water rights to another state, WAM could sell Grand Valley water within the state for a “beneficial use,” like Aurora municipal water. WAM may also believe that if water becomes scarce enough and valuable enough, there will be a new appetite to change existing law. Big money has a way of making such things happen.
WAM has already purchased a couple of thousand acres of irrigated land and they aren’t stopping. Other investment funds could jump in as well. Instead of maybe a rancher here or there taking a payout, we’re talking about large swaths of this valley becoming subject to the vagaries of market forces and beyond the control of local farmers and ranchers.
We need to tell WAM and any other hedge fund considering jumping into this that this is not a market they want to be in. We have options, including eminent domain, to protect our local water and keep it on the land in Mesa County. We’ve got to be clear that we are not interested in being anyone’s hedge investment.