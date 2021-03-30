With Gov. Jared Polis announcing Monday that Colorado will open eligibility to COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and older who wants one, the light at the end of the long, dark pandemic tunnel is growing brighter.
By mid-to-late May, everybody in Colorado who wants a vaccine will have had one, the governor said at a news conference.
At which point, public health officials will enter a new paradigm. If vaccination rates fall short of the threshold for herd immunity by then, how much care should be taken to keep the virus from spreading among the unvaccinated?
It’s hard to ask the public to keep wearing masks and maintain social distancing to prevent outbreaks among those who don’t want the protection of the vaccine and the governor has already signaled that counties with low infection rates will soon have the authority to fully reopen without restrictions.
Mesa County commissioners have been hailed and criticized for their “freedom to choose” resolution, which would allow businesses to decide whether to require masks and social distancing. We’ve already weighed in on that plan — twice — but it’s a safe bet that in a matter of a few short weeks, Mesa County will return to a pre-pandemic “normal,” regardless of vaccination rates.
That’s why we’re encouraging people to get their vaccines. The world will soon be an unsafe place for the unvaccinated. Scientist still don’t know whether people who have been vaccinated can be carriers of the virus. Until now, mask mandates and social distancing requirements have helped tamp down transmission rates. When those go away, the unvaccinated may become more vulnerable.
Living in a restriction-free world, it’s probably just a matter of time before the unvaccinated acquire the virus. From a public health standpoint, each new infection is a step closer to herd immunity. But as we all know from a year of living with this virus, a case can be mild to severe to life-threatening. It’s a roll of the dice to acquire the virus, whereas the vaccine’s side effects are generally mild.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released a study on Monday of 4,000 frontline health-care workers who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The study found that the vaccines reduced the risk of infection by 80 percent after one shot and 90 percent following a second dose, confirming the results of clinical trials.
The study is significant because the subjects are among Americans most likely to be exposed to the virus and spread it.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the study shows national vaccination efforts are working. “The authorized vaccines are the key tool that will help bring an end to this devastating pandemic,” she said in a statement.