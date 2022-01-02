A new year is ahead of us full of challenges, but also opportunities to grow and improve our community.
When we look at the issues we’re facing, whether it is affordable housing, job creation or reducing crime, we think the best way to address them is to get as far upstream of the problem as possible. We can start to address all these issues by creating opportunities for those on the lower end of the income scale — particularly those who are unskilled and uneducated.
Yes, wages are rising, but so is inflation. Real income here for those on the low end needs to improve. It’s as close to a cure-all as there is.
Let’s go on the offense in 2022 and grow this community in a healthy way increasing wealth and opportunity for all.
We don’t have all the answers on how to do that, but one way is through investing in infrastructure, which has been a big focus for our community already. It’s great to see our local governments lead the way in improving our roads and services, but they’ve done more than that.
Several years ago we lamented the lack of private developers making investments in our community. Grand Junction decided through its investments in Las Colonias and Dos Rios to take the first steps as a developer in the belief that private developers would follow behind. They were right.
Those investments of public dollars have been followed by a flood of new private investment. We’re seeing projects like The Eddy, adjacent to Las Colonias, take shape. The city has completed most of its work at Dos Rios and we’re excited to see the developer who bought the land start to build out that area.
While it is necessary to provide services for our most vulnerable population, in the long term growing our economy is the ultimate solution. A rising tide, as the saying goes, does lift all boats.
At the same time as we push on offense, we need to prepare our defenses for the challenges of the future. We are facing an increasingly warmer climate, which will further strain our water resources.
This summer we saw what is in store for the future, as Ute Water was forced to pump directly from the Colorado River to provide drinking water to Mesa County. We need to start investing now in securing our water future.
Outside investors from Wall Street are already here. We need to have a plan and attainable goals to secure enough water to sustain this community well into the future.
Goals are important whether around water or economic development. We have in the past called on our local leaders to accomplish different objectives and they have largely followed through. We think setting out specific goals is an important part of the process.
This year we aren’t laying out anything specific, but instead want to hear from you, the citizens of Mesa County. What do you think we need to do as a community to grow into the future? Send us an email at letters@gjsentinel.com with your ideas.