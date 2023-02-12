The Mesa County Board of Commissioners has unearthed some concerning financial practices at Mesa County Public Health that must be corrected. However, we think calling for the termination of Executive Director Jeff Kuhr is an over-the-top reaction.
We commend the commissioners for discovering the nonstandard procurement and contracting practices that seem to have been going on at the health department for several years. This is the commissioners fulfilling their role as good financial stewards of county tax dollars.
It’s not the commissioners’ fault that the audit they procured jumped to hyperbolic conclusions that are seemingly unsupported by the facts. The commissioners did what they were elected to do.
“The ability to obscure something, small as it is, is a big thing for me. I have a lot of respect for Jeff and what he’s done, but we also made a strong commitment to transparency as well. So we wanted this to be out in the open,” Commissioner Cody Davis said.
Davis is right on. The public deserves to know if its tax dollars are being handled with care and that all departments in our local government are following the standards and procedures that they are expected to follow. When those rules aren’t followed, we as taxpayers deserve to know.
What the health department is accused of, among other things, is not going out to bid for certain contracts over $50,000, as required by county policy, and following sloppy accounting practices in how they code certain expenditures. Kuhr personally broke county policy by using gift cards to purchase around $200 worth of alcohol for health department staff during team-building sessions after business hours.
It is important to note that neither the commissioners nor the Board of Health are accusing Kuhr of self-dealing, fraud or deriving personal benefit from anything that has gone on. Furthermore, Kuhr immediately took responsibility for the alcohol purchases and paid the county back.
That said, both Kuhr and the Board of Health carry significant blame for what has happened. Where were the controls and oversight all this time? Why wasn’t this deviation from policy caught in their annual audit?
The health department has done extraordinary things, including helping Mesa County remain as open for business as possible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been commended for their innovation and nimbleness. It appears some of that was possible because they relaxed financial controls in order to more easily chase mission. That can’t happen when you’re talking about tax monies.
The commissioners and the Board of Health have agreed to a plan to bring this department back into compliance with county financial policy. Heightened checks and balances will be instituted to make sure what has been going on stops — and that it can’t happen in the future. This is the response you want to see in government. With a performance plan agreed to, calling for Kuhr’s and his executive team’s termination is at least premature and certainly unreasonable.
The commissioners have likened what happened to Kuhr being caught speeding. In that case, he should get a ticket and be told to drive within the speed limit, not lose his license. And to be clear, Kuhr is getting a ticket.
What the health department and Kuhr have accomplished for this community is significant and commendable. They expended taxpayer dollars in a way that may be acceptable in a private business but is not in accordance with Mesa County procedures. Still, Kuhr and his team have earned the right to prove that they can paint within the lines going forward. If they can’t, the next step is very simple.