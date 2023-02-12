The Mesa County Board of Commissioners has unearthed some concerning financial practices at Mesa County Public Health that must be corrected. However, we think calling for the termination of Executive Director Jeff Kuhr is an over-the-top reaction.

We commend the commissioners for discovering the nonstandard procurement and contracting practices that seem to have been going on at the health department for several years. This is the commissioners fulfilling their role as good financial stewards of county tax dollars.