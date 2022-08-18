The city of Grand Junction is mulling over whether to install red light cameras around town to help enforce traffic safety. We understand this is a controversial issue, but we think when you consider it, you’ll see the same upside we do.

In a virtual public meeting last Wednesday, City Manager Greg Caton said he and Police Chief Doug Shoemaker have discussed red light cameras as a way to help with traffic enforcement, according to reporting by the Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.