The city of Grand Junction is mulling over whether to install red light cameras around town to help enforce traffic safety. We understand this is a controversial issue, but we think when you consider it, you’ll see the same upside we do.
In a virtual public meeting last Wednesday, City Manager Greg Caton said he and Police Chief Doug Shoemaker have discussed red light cameras as a way to help with traffic enforcement, according to reporting by the Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
We think the Grand Junction Police Department does a very good job in almost every area we, as members of the public, would want. They are responsive, professional and often go above and beyond when engaging with the community.
They’ve also introduced some very forward-thinking programs like the co-responder unit, which we reported on earlier this month. That special unit pairs a patrol officer and a mental health professional when responding to certain calls.
They deserve all the praise they get and more.
If there is one area they take some criticism, it’s in traffic enforcement. We think there is some merit to that criticism and, to the credit of the city and the department, they agree.
“I think, unfortunately, we have slipped in that regard, so I totally agree on the need,” Caton said about traffic enforcement.
Caton pointed to staffing as a reason for why traffic enforcement has slipped.
The department said it would be able to hire around 30 new officers thanks to the voter approved public safety tax, which passed in 2019. Caton said more officers are his first option compared to cameras, but we think this technology could be an important supplement, allowing the city to cover more ground.
This technology will also keep officers safe. Every interaction between an officer and someone they’ve pulled over represents a risk. Cameras take that risk off the table — at least for red light infractions. We think that makes this technology worth it, despite the privacy concerns some have.
Red light cameras are, of course, a fixed presence at an intersection in a way an officer can’t be. They also have been shown to improve safety at signalized intersections, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
“An IIHS study found that cameras reduced the fatal red light running crash rate of large cities by 21 percent and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14 percent,” according to IIHS.org.
These cameras could also free up officers to focus on other types of traffic infractions like speeding and aggressive driving.
We’re encouraged that this topic has come up early in the city’s budget process and think red light cameras should be pursued, along with more officer enforcement. Every year, we lose people on our roads and more enforcement will lead to safer streets.
We want a safe community, as does the City Council. We hope they’ll keep this topic in mind as they continue through the budget process.
If you want to provide comments on the budget process, visit gjspeaks.org.