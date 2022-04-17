The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Water Quality Control Division is in the process of proposing pollution limits for 11 Colorado River tributaries in the Grand Valley with impaired water quality, but the solutions will likely be costly and should not be borne by local businesses and developers.
As required by the federal Clean Water Act and by Environmental Protection Agency regulations, the state is developing what it calls total maximum daily loads (TMDL) that would establish how much dissolved selenium and total recoverable iron can enter each of the tributaries each day while maintaining water quality standards, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
We should note that the Colorado River itself in this area meets water quality standards for selenium, but not iron and is not itself targeted by the proposal. The standards apply just to these side streams and washes.
The area being targeted by regulators altogether encompasses about 138 square miles, stretching from Lewis Wash in the Clifton area to Salt Creek in western Mesa County. The area is all north of the Colorado River and is bounded on the northern end by the Government Highline Canal.
That location beneath the canal is noteworthy because selenium, a type of metal, is naturally occurring in the Mancos shale geological formation in the area. Selenium occurred naturally in the shale when it formed millions of years ago.
It has been locked up in rock all that time. It is being released, in large part, because of the canal system that was built in the valley and the irrigation of agricultural land that occurred afterward. The water seeps into the shale and the selenium dissolves into it, then flows into these streams.
The problem is state water-quality regulators have little say over agricultural activity. The Water Quality Control Division holds permitting authority over point sources of surface water discharges. Agricultural stormwater discharges, and return flows from irrigated agriculture, aren’t considered point sources under the Clean Water Act.
So regulators will turn toward the county, which has a permit to handle the valley’s stormwater, as well as businesses and developers. They are trying to solve a problem in agriculture by regulating urban areas. That doesn’t make sense.
To us the solution is pretty straightforward. The federal government built most of our canal system. We need a new Grand Valley Project to pipe and line as many of the canals as necessary, funded by the federal government.
They should then greatly expand voluntary grants to our agricultural producers to adopt new technologies that reduce the amount of selenium that is dissolved in water through the process of irrigating our fields. As noted in Webb’s reporting last Sunday, similar efforts were successful along the Gunnison River.
Whatever stormwater regulations are needed should also come with funding from the state.
Ideally this TMDL process should be put on hold for the next few years as further data is collected. The state even said the Water Quality Control Division lacks resources to do a more in-depth analysis due to obligations to do TMDL analyses elsewhere.
It sounds to us like the division is spread too thin to do the necessary research to develop an accurate and attainable TMDL for the Grand Valley. It should hold off to gather more data and for the area to have time to lobby for federal funding to actually solve this problem. This shouldn’t be put all on the shoulders of local government, businesses and farmers.