Even without knowing any specifics of an expected bond measure to finance construction of a new Grand Junction High School, we can safely conclude at least one thing.
Past failures to pass bond measures have challenged Mesa County Valley School District 51 to be more strategic than ever and present a plan that pinches every last penny. Whatever the school board proposes in the way of a property tax hike, it’s likely to be reasonable.
It will have to be to have any chance of passing.
The school board and a committee pushing passage of 2019’s failed measure didn’t go a great job of showing the community a finished product or breaking down $179.5 million in project costs spread across four high schools.
They’ll have to do that this time around, even if spending is limited to just replacing GJHS, and they’ll have to provide an easy way for the public to track every dime of spending.
The district did that with the bond and mill levy approved by voters in 2017. Pointing to a record of judicious spending and cost containment should help overcome some of the unease that accompanied 2019’s ask.
Otherwise, much of the sales pitch is already in place because the aging GJHS is near the end of its useful life. It’s either replace it now or sink more money into a building that’s going to be demolished sooner or later. The same “pay now or pay later” proposition still exists and paying later always means paying more as construction cost only get steeper with time.
We’ve tried to make residents and businesses understand that quality schools protect and enhance property values, boost economic growth and help attract a quality workforce. But that “big picture” is easily obscured by project details. Voters have been pretty clear that they want to know how project costs are calculated and that the district is going for value and not opulence.
Still, as the bond measure and project specifics round into shape, we remind voters that investing in good schools doesn’t just help provide a quality education, it sets the table for community-wide success.
We’re missing the big picture when we don’t see how economic growth, jobs, new construction and improved property values can be direct outcomes of excellent schools.
Not providing the best learning environment for our kids reflects poorly on our priorities as a community. We shortchange the kids, but we shortchange ourselves as well because good schools help lure workforce and business.
The next school board meeting on April 20 at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School is expected to include a plan from the school board about replacing the existing GJHS and how to pay for it.
Whatever that plan looks like, it’s almost certain to be a smart-sized proposal compared to 2019’s proposal. If that’s the case, expect the Sentinel’s editorial board to endorse it as the latest iteration of something we can’t afford not to support.