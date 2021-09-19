We can lament that the Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters never fully materialized in Grand Junction, but we can’t sneer at what the move ultimately delivered to this community.
Looking at the situation from a net gain/loss perspective, Grand Junction has something it didn’t have two years ago — a significant place in a federal agency’s organizational hierarchy and the potential for dozens of good-paying jobs.
The Interior Department said Friday that the BLM will be restoring its national headquarters in Washington, D.C., and that its current presence in Grand Junction “will grow and expand as the bureau’s official Western headquarters.”
Details are still scant on what that means exactly, but the Western headquarters office will play a role in the bureau’s “clean energy, outdoor recreation, conservation, and scientific missions, among other important work as a leadership center in the West,” Interior said in a release announcing the decision.
The focus now is to make sure that the farce of the initial HQ move to Grand Junction doesn’t bleed into the agency’s current organizational shuffle.
“We are going to work very hard over the coming months to hold the administration accountable so we don’t have what happened with the last promises that were made, which drove a whole bunch of people out of the agency, and ending up with not very many people here in Grand Junction,” Colorado’s senior U.S. senator, Michael Bennet, said Friday.
“While I am disappointed that the national headquarters will be in Washington, I believe establishing and growing a permanent BLM Western headquarters in Grand Junction should be a very positive development,” Bennet said.
His reaction was reflective of a consensus among Grand Junction’s civic leaders. The disappointment of losing the national headquarters was softened by a commitment for a fully staffed Western headquarters.
“... I think we’re pleased with the compromise of keeping the Western headquarters here ...” said Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel.
Bennet, Hickenlooper and Colorado’s entire congressional delegation deserve credit for pressing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to consider the importance of Western perspectives in decision-making. Their polite insistence that Haaland visit the region before making a decision on the fate of the BLM headquarters no doubt helped salvage a role for Grand Junction in BLM’s future.
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said she didn’t think Interior’s announcement Friday surprised anybody too much based on the tenor of Haaland’s visit earlier this summer.
Still, she’d feared Interior might just move the national headquarters out of Grand Junction, without doing anything like creating a Western headquarters here, “so for me it’s a glass half full,” she said.
We agree. Given the alternative — yanking the headquarters back to Washington, D.C. with nothing to show for it locally — this feels like a win.