Want to go to Denver?
Don’t. Stay here. Eat peaches.
Given the uncertainty of Interstate 70 remaining open through Glenwood Canyon, that’s sound advice, though not practical for drivers who don’t have a choice, including freight haulers and business travelers.
Because of last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, which closed the interstate through the canyon at the time of the fire for two weeks, closures are becoming frustratingly frequent this year. Debris flows resulting from rainstorms on the burn scar have halted traffic through the canyon multiple times this month alone — often with little notice.
When that happens, some drivers try to take Cottonwood Pass between Carbondale to Gypsum, though the Colorado Department of Transportation discourages the practice. The road isn’t paved, and it’s not built for heavy traffic.
The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb delved into the protocols local officials have established for using the road during extended I-70 closures. Heavy use has prompted them to consider upgrades to improve the road’s viability.
But that’s a tall order and unfair in the big scheme of things. Keeping cross-state traffic moving isn’t their job, nor should it be.
Cottonwood Pass Road improvements may have benefited from the earmarks process Congress revived as it considers a landmark infrastructure bill. But Rep. Lauren Boebert is opposed to earmarks on principle as a “corrupting practice.”
Each of Colorado’s four House Democrats succeeded in bringing about $20 million in transportation projects to their own district — subject to passage of the infrastructure bill.
But $20 million probably wouldn’t solve the canyon conundrum in its entirety, anyway. Besides, the state of Colorado should have a compelling interest in turning Cottonwood Pass into a year-round alternative to I-70. Though CDOT seems confident that efforts to revegitate Glenwood Canyon’s steep walls will minimize future rockslides and debris flows, who wants to wait to find out?
If wildfires, burn scars and monsoon rains are part of our immediate “new normal,” Cottonwood Pass Road might be just as susceptible — all the more reason for federal and state transportation officials and Colorado lawmakers to put a Glenwood Canyon alternative at the top of their project list.
CDOT’s 10-year project pipeline includes a significant focus on modernization of Interstate 25, which directly serves about 85% of the state’s population. The plan also prioritizes projects that will improve freight corridors, but the choke points CDOT identified on I-70 are Floyd Hill and Vail Pass. Given current conditions in Glenwood Canyon, a nearby alternative should be screaming up the list.
Mike Gamba, a civil engineer in Glenwood Springs and a former mayor, aptly summarized the situation:
“This is one of those practical things. In my opinion it’s a necessity. This isn’t a want. ... This is a situation that affects the economies of the region when the canyon is closed.
“If we as a region have unanimous support, saying this needs to happen, then CDOT will figure out a way to make that happen,” Gamba said.
It’s time for the Western Slope to tell transportation officials that two-and-a-half hour detours around Glenwood Canyon are unacceptable. Fixing the problem is every bit as urgent as fixing traffic snarls in Denver, if not more so.