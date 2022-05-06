This week is teacher appreciation week and we wanted to add our voices to those in the community recognizing how invaluable teachers are to this community.
At its Tuesday meeting, the District 51 Board of Education adopted a proclamation recognizing the incredible work of its teachers and the positive impact they have on the children in this community.
“...the District 51 Board of Education strongly encourages all members of our community to join with us in personally expressing appreciation to our teachers for their dedication and devotion to their work,” the proclamation reads.
We’ll do just that.
We are continually stunned by the dedication the educators in this community have for their children and their work. Especially this year, after two years dealing with a pandemic, navigating remote teaching and dealing with all the other normal difficulties of their job on top, they have persisted and our children are better for it.
We should all remember that teaching in normal, non-pandemic years takes an incredible amount of work and effort. The people who sign on to do it, do it because they love the job. They love to educate, guide and mentor young people. It takes a special person to do it well.
“...through their dedicated efforts to ensure children learn the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in college, career, and life, District 51 teachers are vital in their communities and in building the future…” the board’s proclamation reads.
This is exactly right. To have a successful community, you need your young people to be educated, so they can have successful futures. There is a lot that goes into raising a child into a productive member of society and teachers play a big role in that process.
The practical application of an education is crucial and District 51 does a great job with that.
But, teaching often goes beyond the mere practical. As the proclamation mentions, teachers fill many roles. They listen to students, encourage their curiosity and allow them to explore new ideas.
We’re sure all of us can recall a special teacher from our youth — the one who went the extra mile, who heard you and encouraged you to do your best. Teachers like that change children’s lives every day.
We should also mention that parents are important teachers in their children’s lives as well. When they are engaged with their child’s education and take an interest in their studies, that is shown to have major benefits to their children. So, they deserve some appreciation and acknowledgment, as well.
We’re fortunate in this valley to have such professional and hard-working teachers and we truly appreciate their work and thank them all for what they do.
Today is the last day of Teacher Appreciation week, so go out and thank a teacher. Even if you don’t have a child in school, teachers deserve our appreciation and not just one week a year. We can, and should, show our appreciation all year long.