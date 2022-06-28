The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plan to remove hundreds of wild horses from its roughly 190,000-acre Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area has horse advocates and some lawmakers asking for a delay. We don’t think that makes sense.
Critics of these roundups say the horses are better off in the wild than in the care of the BLM. That criticism is strengthened by the deaths of horses that experienced disease earlier this year at a BLM facility. In that incident, 145 horses at a BLM holding facility in Cañon City died.
Wild horses “are safer in the wild than they are being moved into a system that is clearly not coping with the horses it has,” said Scott Wilson, a Denver-based photographer who is a spokesperson for the American Wild Horse Campaign.
The BLM says that as of last year nearly 1,400 of the horses were in a herd management area where it has determined that 135-235 horses is the appropriate level, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called for a delay of the Piceance-East Douglas roundup, citing concerns over the deaths of the horses in Cañon City after an equine influenza outbreak. He told the BLM the roundup “is simply a risk not worth taking until such time as enhanced welfare standards and improved biosecurity measures are in place.”
When that outbreak of disease occurred, we called for a full investigation into this incident. We were far from alone, and a review of what happened is underway. That’s good and new standards will likely come from the results of that review, which should be implemented.
That doesn’t mean halting BLM roundups until then. In fact, if land managers are correct, leaving these horses on the land too long would be harmful to both the horses and the range.
“We’re seeing suffering horses on a suffering landscape and we have to take action,” said Elijah Waters, Northwest District manager for the BLM in Colorado.
There just isn’t enough water or food to support the number of horses that are there. It is not a sustainable situation and delaying the removal isn’t doing the horses any good. Everyone wants to see wild horses on the range, but it needs to be at a level that is healthy for the horses and that the ecosystem can support.
The BLM seems to be taking the right steps to ensure that happens.
The Cañon City facility has been under a quarantine since the outbreak, and the BLM says it plans to transport Piceance-East Douglas horses to a holding facility in Utah instead. Those horses will go to a safe facility as the Cañon City incident is reviewed.
They are also starting slow with bait-trapping horses. This process ensures mothers and foals are kept together and seems less stressful to the horses compared to a helicopter roundup.
Bait-trapping is by its nature a deliberate, slow-moving process that’s likely to net horses numbering in the dozens in total, not the hundreds, as is typical with helicopter-based operations. So we understand a helicopter will eventually have to be used.
We urge the BLM to not halt its roundups, but to move slowly and deliberately to remove horses, as its facilities and processes are under review. Whatever changes at facilities are recommended following the review should be implemented, but we don’t need to stop the roundups entirely while that process takes place.