Mesa County will have new representation in the State Senate this year to replace the term-limited Ray Scott. We think going with the more experienced candidate in this race will serve the county.
Republican Janice Rich has served this community well as Mesa County’s House District 55 representative. She’s been a pragmatic representative with a proven ability to get bipartisan legislation passed in a statehouse firmly controlled by the Democratic Party.
We know what we would be getting with Rich, who has been serving in elected office in Mesa County for nearly two decades. Before entering public service, first as Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, she owned a small business. She’s very familiar with this community and the issues we need to solve.
Rich has built a career as a true public servant. She’s done the work and earned the respect of the community and her colleagues. In a time when all attention goes to the bomb throwers and disruptors in government, we’re glad there is still a classic consensus builder representing us.
That said, we do have to critique Rich for her answer regarding abortion policy. This is an issue that is now back at the state level and voters need clear answers from candidates on where they stand. We did not get that from Rich.
Democrat David Stahlke said he planned to run a limited campaign and was also making sure voters had a choice on the ballot. He said he planned to use his campaign to highlight issues like water and recreation.
Running for this seat as a Democrat is a real uphill battle, but we’re glad to see someone step in and not have this important elected office go unopposed. Campaigns, even when they aren’t successful in November can still highlight important issues.
Bringing more attention to our water issues is certainly welcome and that was a big focus for Stahlke. He also brought some ideas around recreation that we think are valuable including finding different funding mechanisms for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Both candidates said in our interviews that finding common ground and providing a moderate voice was important for Mesa County. We’re encouraged that this has become a theme in this election. We need moderate voices and, if you haven’t already made up your mind, we would suggest Janice Rich has proven she can be that voice for Mesa County.