UnitedHealth Group’s 2017 acquisition of Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans has been largely good for the community. Good got even better on Tuesday when UnitedHealth directed a whopping $30 million to increase access to health care in western Colorado and to support initiatives that benefit youth across the state.
A quick rundown of the fortuitous turn of events that got us here:
The sale not only preserved some of RMHP’s independence and ability to innovate, it seeded a new foundation for the benefit of marginalized communities in western Colorado.
Since RMHP was a nonprofit, its “owner” to receive proceeds from the sale was the community itself. So RMHP’s value — about $38 million — was spun off as endowment for the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, which has given away about $5.7 million to 209 nonprofit groups in 300 grant awards.
Terms of the RMHP sale also gave the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation whatever proceeds RMHP might collect from a dispute with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, which ended up being about $13 million.
But there was one more contingency in the acquisition puzzle — one that could have put the $30 million from Tuesday’s announcement directly into UnitedHealth Group’s pocket.
RMHP had been part of a suit against the federal government seeking unpaid funds from the Affordable Care Act’s risk corridor program. When the RMHP sale was being negotiated, UnitedHealth only agreed to “consider” doing something besides keeping whatever money might be coming RMHP’s way.
It turned out to be a $50 million payout. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser appealed to UnitedHealth’s sense of “moral and social responsibility” to put $25 million back into the community via the foundation. He also had the “chutzpah” to ask for another $5 million to establish the “Healthy Youth/Strong Colorado Fund” to support nonprofit organizations that provide mental health support and services, and opportunities for youth.
UnitedHealth and RMHP readily agreed, resulting in Tuesday’s blockbuster announcement. UnitedHealth showed in the most concrete terms that it’s committed to RMHP’s founding principle of serving the community and Weiser gets credit for daring to ask for money to address youth mental health — a top priority of Weiser’s as he entered office which became even more acute during the pandemic.
The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby breaks down how the money is to be doled out.
“I’m grateful for your leadership, generosity and vision in investing here in Colorado,” Weiser told Patrick Gordon, president and chief operating officer of Rocky at a press conference on Tuesday. “What (UnitedHealth) has chosen to do is honor the commitment to western Colorado. This is going to be a big deal.”
All told, the sale of RMHP netted the community something north of $85 million in hard dollars. Not bad, considering the Grand Junction-headquartered company remains one of the region’s largest employers.