The Grand Junction City Council is starting to allocate some of the $9 million it has in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward projects addressing affordable housing and homelessness. The council picked excellent projects to start with.

The two projects moving forward, after a final vote in a couple of weeks, are $1 million for Housing Resources to create a revolving loan fund for down payment assistance and $1 million for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach to help fund housing for unhoused people, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.