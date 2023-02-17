The Grand Junction City Council is starting to allocate some of the $9 million it has in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward projects addressing affordable housing and homelessness. The council picked excellent projects to start with.
The two projects moving forward, after a final vote in a couple of weeks, are $1 million for Housing Resources to create a revolving loan fund for down payment assistance and $1 million for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach to help fund housing for unhoused people, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
We really like the down payment assistance idea for a few reasons. Many affordable housing projects are geared toward rentals, but homeownership is important too, especially for low-income people.
A down payment is often the biggest barrier to purchasing a home, especially for people with a low income. Many people struggle to save up enough money to cover the down payment, especially if they are also dealing with other expenses like student loans, car payments or medical bills.
A revolving loan fund can help lower that barrier. This is significant because not only are you helping make housing more affordable, you are now getting people into a home, which builds value over time, rather than a rental situation where you aren’t building equity in your residence.
Affordable rentals will also be an important part of the solution. Some people aren’t ready for home ownership or would rather rent for other reasons. That said, getting lower income people into homes they can afford is a great idea for this community.
The Mother Teresa Place project is also very worthy of funding. The city has already helped this project financially by purchasing property for it and demolishing the buildings on the site, near Whitman Park. This will provide housing for our most vulnerable homeless residents and is basically shovel ready. It can make a big impact in a short amount of time.
There was some discussion from the council about potentially funding these two projects at a higher level. Mayor Anna Stout said she would like to see more allocated to the Housing Resources project. The council also discussed whether to fund the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s Mother Teresa Place, which asked for $1million-$3 million, project at a higher level.
“I’m sort of in favor of getting this money out there,” Council Member Chuck McDaniel said. “It was intended to work in our community and remedy some issues that were caused by the pandemic and may be endemic in our community, like houselessness. So I really think we need to push this money out.”
We have to agree with McDaniel. The city has the money from the ARPA funds and it needs to be getting it out benefiting this community. We appreciate the care and thoughtfulness they’ve shown in picking projects, but now it’s time to start moving. This week the council took a great first step.