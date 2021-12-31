This last trip around the sun has been pretty bumpy here in Mesa County, but with 2022 on the horizon we think the good has outweighed the bad.
There was still plenty of bad news to go around this year. For a second year, COVID-19 has remained a constant threat that took far too many of us in 2021. It felt all the more futile since, unlike 2020, we have a way to end this.
Vaccine hesitancy has been an issue nationwide and Mesa County is way behind the average. Even as the more severe delta variant spread through the community, vaccination rates remained painfully slow. Unfortunately, if 2021 proved anything, it is that COVID is here to stay.
Even so, we saw the return of events and the reopening of our county after a year of COVID restrictions. It felt good to have all our events return — like JUCO and Wine Fest
On the political front, we’ve been making national news thanks to our county clerk who grabbed headlines for taking images of election computers before and after a routine upgrade of software in late May and displaying them at a symposium on election fraud. The investigations and her continued election fraud claims have kept her in the news ever since.
Rep. Lauren Boebert took office. The freshman congresswoman didn’t have much as far as legislative accomplishments, but she is great at getting in the news for a trolling tweet or offensive remark. We hope she can convert whatever political capital earned into something tangible she can deliver to people in her district.
As with the rest of the nation, we’ve been dealing with some economic challenges with rising inflation and supply chain disruption, but we’ve also seen tremendous job growth and wage growth.
Locally,, we’ve seen new housing and apartments being built to help address our housing needs. Local sales have bounced back incredibly quickly indicating that our economy is rebounding nicely.
With a stronger economic outlook, the community overwhelmingly passed a bond to build a new Grand Junction High School.
Approximately 65% of Mesa County voters approved a $115 million bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School, a decisive move to ditch the current school building.
This investment in our kids will be paying dividends for years in our community. While the effort to build it is just starting, another major project finished this year.
After a decade of effort, the Palisade Plunge opened for riders this summer. This was a big deal and also got us coverage in national media from the Washington Post to Outside Magazine.
“The Palisade Plunge really puts Mesa County on the map as an international attraction for extreme biking,” Governor Jared Polis said at the opening. “It’s about the great outdoors and how this is a part of who we are.”
This is the type of news we want to be making.
There is so much good happening here and we have a great story to share with our amazing recreation, economic opportunities and unique community. We need to take hold of that story and help direct what the outside world knows us for. We need to take back our narrative for the positive over how we have been caricatured nationally.