The talk out of the Bureau of Land Management about the future of its now western headquarters in Grand Junction sounds good to us, but talk is really all we’ve ever had around the agency’s move here. So far we’ve seen little action.

The BLM’s director, Tracy Stone-Manning, last week provided details on the agency’s plans, writing to employees in an email that for the first time the agency “will staff the Grand Junction office to full capacity,” according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. This is after more than two years and with two administrations promising to move dozens of jobs to this area.