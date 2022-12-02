In a free-market system, competition is key in keeping prices low. If a business provides its customers with the same goods as a competitor, but at higher prices, those customers will go to the competitor. That is, unless you get rid of the competition.

We are seeing this play out this week in the grocery business. The CEOs of the two largest U.S. supermarket chains — Kroger and Albertsons — were in Washington this week defending their proposed merger to a skeptical group of Senators from both parties.