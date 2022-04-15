The city is zeroing in on how it plans to use the remaining $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding ,with the focus now on housing and homelessness.
The committee responsible for making recommendations on how to spend the ARPA dollars met this week and voted to tentatively pursue the housing and homeless issue.
We think this is an appropriate direction to take with the ARPA funding. Housing and homelessness were an issue prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 Impact Report showed that the issue only deteriorated over the past two years.
Between January 2019 and July 2021, Bray Rental Properties’ one-bedroom housing unit costs increased by 19% ($1,500 per year) and three-bedroom housing unit costs increased by 13% ($1,860 per year). Rents increased 13% nationwide over that time period, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Committee Vice Chair Ben Herman, presenting for the housing subcommittee, said there is an opportunity to use the ARPA funds to leverage organizations that already exist to provide affordable housing infrastructure, such as the housing authority or Habitat for Humanity, according to reporting by the Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
The committee discussed creating a land trust for the city of Grand Junction to identify and purchase potential sites for workforce housing. It also brought up giving funds to Habitat for Humanity to build out its existing subdivision.
That subdivision has space for 26 single-family homes and could double its current capacity of four houses per year with ARPA Funds, according to committee member and Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County Executive Director Laurel Cole.
This seems like a no-brainer to fund. Habitat for Humanity has the land and is ready to go. The city could make an immediate impact, which was the idea behind the ARPA funding. There would still be funds left over that could go to other projects or fund land purchases, as the committee discussed. If it were up to us, we’d get that funding to this project as soon as possible.
The committee has left itself wiggle room to look at other issues, which we think was wise. It’s fine to focus on the housing issue, but other issues may still make sense to provide some funding toward.
One issue that was considered, but not chosen for further study was child care, which we think deserves another look. Since the start of the pandemic, Mesa County has seen a 17% drop in licensed child care capacity for kids aged 0-5, which is a major drop.
This issue was not pursued because one of the major obstacles to providing more child care is a lack of workers and a solution to that problem would require a continuing level of funding, which is not suited for a one-time payout from ARPA.
We don’t buy this reasoning. There are other issues around child care access and affordability that could use one-time funds like purchasing a facility or equipment to donate to providers. We’re sure there are other creative uses out there as well.
This is a serious problem that needs to be addressed, even if it is not with ARPA funding.
Still, after we stated some reservations about how the city would use this money, we’re happy to see that they seem to be heading in a direction that respects the intent of the law.