HopeWest has long advocated for western Colorado families to have frank discussions about death and dying.
It’s a tough subject to broach under any circumstances, but the pandemic is lending a sense of urgency to the matter for reasons we’ll get to momentarily.
But first, let’s emphasize that end-of-life planning is always important, regardless of public health emergencies, because it removes the burden of our loved ones having to make decisions for us.
We’re fortunate, as a community, to have HopeWest in our midst — not just for providing hospice and palliative care and grief couseling — but for the way the organization actively reminds us that death is part of the cycle of life.
The Mesa County Advance Care Planning Task Force and the community’s participation in National Healthcare Decisions Day and The Conversation Project reflect that community leaders have encouraged us to talk about end-of-life planning long before COVID-19 gripped the nation’s attention.
Because of this, we are better positioned than many communities to handle the difficult discussions and decisions that may need to happen.
The question, “What would you want done should you become seriously ill with COVID-19?” is simply part of a larger conversation — one that’s hopefully already taken place — about goals in the face of serious illness.
“At a minimum, we urge everyone to have an appointed, trusted decision-maker to be able to speak for you, should you become seriously ill,” Dr. Shannon Keel, a HopeWest physician, told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Friday.
Advance care planning is the term used in medicine to talk about our wishes for our care when we are facing a life-threatening illness — both the care we would want, and the care that we would not want.
Unaware of our true wishes, family members may authorize an aggressive course of treatment we don’t want, which may have implications for an overstressed health-care system.
For example, let’s say you never want to be on a ventilator. If your family doesn’t know that and you’re intubated and hooked up to a machine, not only are you not getting what you want, the ventilator is not helping someone else who may need it.
The only way to make our wishes known is to have “the conversation.” HopeWest’s website has a page dedicated to advance directives, including forms that can be printed out at:
Another resource is the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (https://www.nhpco.org/wp-content/uploads/COVID-19- Shared-Decision-Making-Tool.pdf).
Colorado state and federal laws do not require you to have an attorney to complete advance directives. However, it is strongly recommended that you visit with your primary care provider when creating your advance directive. Most doctors’ offices will now keep your advance directive on file and scan into the regional health information network to assure it is readily available.
“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst” is the unofficial slogan of the COVID-19 virus. We are all putting on brave faces and trying to focus on the positive. There’s no reason for end-of-life planning to add to our anxiety. The virus is simply propelling us to have a conversation we need to have anyway. A silver lining?