Just one week after a man killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, in an act of racial hatred, an 18-year-old kid has killed 21 people in a Texas elementary school. Of those killed, 19 were children.
These senseless violent acts happen far too often in our country. This most recent atrocity, unfortunately, has a parallel in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting from 2012. That shooting took the lives of 20 elementary school children and six adults.
Below is a portion of an address following that tragedy in which President Barack Obama framed the question all of us in this country must ask ourselves. We pose it again:
“(W)e as a nation, we are left with some hard questions. Someone once described the joy and anxiety of parenthood as the equivalent of having your heart outside of your body all the time, walking around. With their very first cry, this most precious, vital part of ourselves — our child — is suddenly exposed to the world, to possible mishap or malice. And every parent knows there is nothing we will not do to shield our children from harm. And yet, we also know that with that child’s very first step, and each step after that, they are separating from us; that we won’t — that we can’t always be there for them. They’ll suffer sickness and setbacks and broken hearts and disappointments. And we learn that our most important job is to give them what they need to become self-reliant and capable and resilient, ready to face the world without fear.
“And we know we can’t do this by ourselves. It comes as a shock at a certain point where you realize, no matter how much you love these kids, you can’t do it by yourself. That this job of keeping our children safe, and teaching them well, is something we can only do together, with the help of friends and neighbors, the help of a community, and the help of a nation. And in that way, we come to realize that we bear a responsibility for every child because we’re counting on everybody else to help look after ours; that we’re all parents; that they’re all our children.
“This is our first task — caring for our children. It’s our first job. If we don’t get that right, we don’t get anything right. That’s how, as a society, we will be judged.
“And by that measure, can we truly say, as a nation, that we are meeting our obligations? Can we honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep our children — all of them — safe from harm? Can we claim, as a nation, that we’re all together there, letting them know that they are loved, and teaching them to love in return? Can we say that we’re truly doing enough to give all the children of this country the chance they deserve to live out their lives in happiness and with purpose?
“I’ve been reflecting on this the last few days, and if we’re honest with ourselves, the answer is no. We’re not doing enough. And we will have to change.”
A decade later, nothing has changed. Parents still have to send their children to school with the nagging and very real fear that on that day it would happen here. Because if we’ve learned anything in the four years since the Parkland High School Shooting or the 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting or the 23 years since the Columbine High School shooting, it is that it will happen again and it can happen anywhere.
The real question is will this be enough to move us as a nation to take on the challenge of actually doing something to prevent these horrifying mass killings?