Every boomtown has its inevitable bust, but rarely does the bust occur in one day.
Despite four decades of time to heal, memories of the oil shale bust are still painful for those who lived through it and the effects on our region are still evident.
Back in the early 1980s, the region was experiencing an oil shale boom with some of the largest energy companies in the world announcing projects in western Colorado. People from all over the nation were streaming to take part in a historic federal investment in energy production under the Carter Administration.
A 1980 “white paper” on oil shale released by Exxon projected a $500 billion investment in what was being referred to as “synthetic fuels,” with 150 oil shale plants being built over 20 or 30 years and six miles-long strip mines being built under the most extreme scenario, Andrew Gulliford later wrote in his 1989 book, “Boomtown Blues.” Each mine would require 22,000 workers, and each plant 8,000, with oil production reaching 8 million barrels a day by 2010, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
There was talk that Grand Junction could grow to half the size of Houston. The population of the Colorado River Valley was being projected to reach 1.5 million, Gulliford wrote in his book.
Unfortunately, all that anticipated growth, all the dreams of getting rich in the oil shale business were based on hubris from energy companies that never had an economically feasible way to produce oil from oil shale.
The resource referred to locally as “the rock that burns” contains kerogen that companies during the boom were trying to produce oil from, typically via mining the shale and heating it through a process called retorting.
“They knew how much water it would take to make the oil shale industry viable,” Gulliford said of Exxon. “They suggested moving Missouri River water up and over the Continental Divide to get it to the Western Slope.”
Given our current water plight, we can’t imagine a system that would have fed this thirsty industry and 1.5 million people. A Daily Sentinel article from 1920 stated that the technology to extract oil share economically was “just 10 years away.”
Still, in the 40 years since, we’ve put ourselves back together as a community. We learned some hard lessons about putting too many eggs in one basket. We’ve emerged with a more diverse economy than ever, thanks to intentional efforts from our economic development leaders.
This community is battle-tested. Our most recent economic shock from the pandemic saw our economy suffer less, then roar back to life after the pandemic faster — largely without a meaningful extraction industry.
Thanks to leadership following our many busts, our economy and mindset are in a more resilient place.
The bumper stickers once declaring “Please God give me another boom. I promise not to waste the next one” have been replaced with the blocking and tackling of community building and economic development.