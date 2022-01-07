We knew this was coming.
A winter surge of COVID-19 cases is hitting Mesa County following the holiday season and at the same time that the new more transmissible omicron variant has arrived here.
Wednesday, Mesa County Public Health reported 91 additional cases of COVID-19. This follows a Monday report of more than 300 new cases collected over the course of the holiday weekend. Forty-one county residents are presently hospitalized and the county is currently seeing a 10.3% one-week positivity rate, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. That means one in 10 people tested over the last week had COVID.
Monday, on the first day back from winter break, Mesa County Valley School District 51 reported 60 students and 48 staff members out with positive COVID-19 tests.
A little over a week ago, we advised our readers not to panic over the latest variant spreading across the country and we stand by that. Don’t panic, but don’t do nothing either.
It does appear that the omicron variant is less severe than previous variants, but it is still a risk because it spreads so quickly. If it causes fewer cases of severe illness, but many more cases in general, then there is still the possibility of this wave overwhelming our hospitals.
That hasn’t happened yet, but we need to do everything we can to ensure it doesn’t. The number of hospitalized individuals is the most important factor to watch right now.
It’s been said more times than we can count over the past two years, but we need to slow the spread.
Everyone by now knows how we do this: wear a mask when around other people, stay six feet apart when possible and if you are feeling sick stay home.
We’d also like to give credit to District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill who gave a very reasonable and detailed report on how the district is responding to this new surge, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Mask mandates following school outbreaks are still in effect, at least for this month, which we think is prudent. While keeping our hospitals from being overrun is the most important goal, keeping enough teachers healthy to keep schools open is a high priority as well.
We were very critical of an announcement made between Christmas and New Years about dropping the district’s mask requirement for COVID outbreaks in February for lacking transparency and clarity. Hill’s report at this week’s school board meeting was a much better way to conduct the public business of the district and we appreciated it.
“The biggest thing out of the meeting (with Mesa County Public Health) today was having some clearer benchmarks to monitor,” Hill said. “If we’re not hitting the mark as a community, it means it’s not the right time to make that move (to make masking optional).”
This sounds totally reasonable. If we’re doing well as a community, by all means drop the mask mandates, but have clear benchmarks and reasoning behind that are clearly communicated to the community.
We think it is important for the district to be fleet of foot and take action as conditions change, but with openness and communication with the community.