Two of Colorado’s largest health care providers are combining forces, saying this will lead to better care and lower costs. We’ve heard big promises around reducing health care costs in the past that haven’t borne out, but in this case we’re hopeful this is the real deal.
Earlier this week The Colorado Sun reported that Colorado-based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, which now owns St. Mary’s, have decided to jointly form a clinically integrated network.
The new network will bring together roughly 700 primary care physicians, hundreds of clinics and dozens of hospitals — all available and in network for consumers whose health insurance contracts with the new clinically integrated network.
Crucially, Intermountain’s SelectHealth insurance plan will jump into the market in Colorado for Medicare consumers, as well as people who buy insurance on their own. SelectHealth will utilize the new network.
SelectHealth has a good track record in other states and bringing in a new insurance provider is certainly better than losing one. This will add a new provider to the market that will compete with the plans currently available. That forces everyone to be more competitive and, hopefully, bring costs down.
In addition to more competition, the clinically integrated network will be a powerful tool for our health care providers and we hope to see more providers sign on. Both companies had their own networks before, but will combine them under a new company. This will give these two systems a massive amount of data that can be harnessed to deliver better, earlier care to patients.
“By bringing the organizations together, you have a pretty vast trove of data as well as the capability to look and identify those patients who are rising risks,” UCHealth’s Michael Cancro said.
The number of patients covered by the new network will allow it to gather enough data to conduct more precise analysis, while also being able to hire experts to do that work.
“Having access to data scientists, having access to large enough datasets to be able to say that this is an indicator and this is not,” he said. “The more lives, the better.”
It is clear to us that the health care system has to change to a value-based care model, where hospitals and doctors are paid based on patient outcomes, rather than the amount of services provided. Intermountain has been a leader in this transition and we see this new network contributing to this new health care model.
If we want to avoid government-run health care, we need to figure out how to provide better outcomes at lower costs. This effort seems like a move in the right direction.
Some consumer advocates are skeptical of the cost-saving claims. They point to past hospital mergers, which were supposed to lower costs and didn’t. We understand the skepticism, but we’re holding out hope that Intermountain will deliver lower costs with its value-based care model.
We can’t see the future and we’ll all have to wait and see if those lower costs actually materialize, but we remain optimistic that more providers and more data will finally start to reverse the health care cost trend.