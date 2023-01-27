Two of Colorado’s largest health care providers are combining forces, saying this will lead to better care and lower costs. We’ve heard big promises around reducing health care costs in the past that haven’t borne out, but in this case we’re hopeful this is the real deal.

Earlier this week The Colorado Sun reported that Colorado-based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, which now owns St. Mary’s, have decided to jointly form a clinically integrated network.