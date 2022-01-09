Less than 10 days into the new year and already we have a flurry of hopeful candidates throwing their hats into various contests to represent the people of Mesa County at the state and federal level.
This is going to be a busy year, as election years tend to be, with candidates out campaigning for your vote in primaries and the upcoming general election.
Elections are going to sneak up faster than you think with both Palisade and Fruita holding municipal elections this April. After that, primaries for state and federal offices are coming in June, which in the county are sometimes more competitive than the general elections.
Come summer we’ll be in the thick of campaign season, and then it won’t be long until the November elections.
At The Daily Sentine,l we have several roles to play as we make our way through another election season. On the news side, we’re here to inform. We’ll keep you up to date on the campaigns, question the candidates and tell you where they stand on the issues.
In our editorials, we’ll provide analysis and give you our take when an issue arises based on the facts. We’ll also give a platform to candidates and their supporters through letters and columns so they can speak directly to our readers in their own words.
This year, as we did in the past, we will be endorsing candidates, which is often controversial. We know, we lose subscribers every time, but we feel it is important.
Most voters won’t get an opportunity to sit down with a candidate face-to-face, ask them questions and see how they respond in the moment. It can give real insight into what kind of a lawmaker and leader they would be. We believe it is useful to readers for us to tell you who we would trust and support based on those interactions.
You may disagree, after doing your own careful research of the candidates and issues, with our choices. That’s OK. Respectful, informed disagreement is an important part of the process. You can always explain your perspective with a letter to the editor by emailing it to letters@gjsentinel.com or submitting it via the “Submit a letter to the editor” link at GJSentinel.com. We want to have a conversation on the opinion pages. Dialogue and deliberation often result in important revelations and realizations.
What we hope is that through this process you will use The Daily Sentinel as a resource to learn about these candidates and offer your thoughts.
We’d also advocate for voters to keep an open mind and not reflexively vote for the candidate with your already preferred letter next to their names. Read about them here, watch forums or debates they participate in or go to an event to hear from them in person. You may be surprised that a candidate from another party has something to say that might win your support.
We urge voters here to stay engaged. It’s easy to just tune out all the political news. After the last few years with politics front and center seemingly every day, we understand.
Voters don’t always pay close attention to midterm elections, but they’re incredibly important. The people elected will be representing us for years to come.