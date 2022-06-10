There has been a lot of talk about infrastructure investment at both the state and federal level over the past few years and the bills that have passed are starting to finally make it to our communities.
We found out this week that nearly $9 million in state infrastructure funding will be flowing into our local communities to help improve access to their major traffic areas.
Under the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new Revitalizing Main Street Program, the localities scattered around the Grand Valley and elsewhere in the region will see additional money for several multi-modal projects, such as bike lanes, pedestrian paths and public transit, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
The city of Grand Junction is getting $1 million to construct bike lanes, detached walking paths and street lighting to connect downtown with the Riverside and El Poso neighborhoods. This is a great project that will link what is essentially a residential island with the rest of the city.
The county will get $1.1 million to improve safety and connectivity around Colorado Mesa University, as well as around other schools, parks and residential areas along Orchard Avenue. Both Palisade and Fruita will also get more than $1 million for important transportation projects in those communities.
In June 2021, Senate Bill 260 provided $85 million in additional funding for the Revitalizing Main Street Program over the next 10 years, so we hope we’ll continue to see this type of investment for many years to come.
These grants are beneficial to our communities in a number of different ways, as Gov. Jared Polis noted in his statement when announcing the grants. The most immediate impact is in the jobs they will produce in the construction industry as local contractors are hired to construct these projects.
Longer term, increasing connectivity for pedestrians and bicycles will create a more vibrant community, as people choose to walk or bike for shorter trips, leading to more interactions with their neighbors.
It also will help control traffic, as each trip a person chooses to take by foot or bike will take a car off the road. This will save taxpayer money in the long run, as a bike lane or path is cheaper to build and maintain than extra car lanes.
The added safety of the detached paths that these grants will fund is also a major improvement. We all want to live in a safe community and that includes being able to get around town safely, even without a car.
With this new round of infrastructure spending, it has us thinking about projects we’d like to see next. It just so happened there is a great project that could use some funding on the front page of the Thursday Sentinel.
A number of local leaders, children and even Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Cultural Resources Section Manager Lisa Schoch gathered this week at the Old Fruita Bridge, which is in need of restoration.
The hope is that the bridge can be stabilized and rehabilitated to serve cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them with a riverside trail that stretches between Fruita and Grand Junction.
This sounds like a perfect project that would improve pedestrian connectivity and protect Fruita’s history at the same time.
Hopefully it’s on the list for a future infrastructure grant. It deserves to be saved.