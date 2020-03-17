Memorial Day weekend without JUCO? Bars closed on St. Patrick’s Day? The COVID-19 virus is proving to be the “fun sponge” for the ages.
It was bad enough to witness a complete shutdown of all major sports in America, but losing JUCO brings the economic impact of the virus home in a visceral way.
Diane Schwenke, the CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce conservatively estimates the economic impact of the 19-game tournament is between $1 million and $1.5 million, with each dollar turning over two or three times in the community.
Of course, that’s probably peanuts compared to what we’re experiencing right now. All of the metrics we use to gauge JUCO — sales tax, lodging tax, hotel beds filled — are under assault by safeguards imposed because of the virus.
An order by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, closing restaurant dining rooms, gyms, bars and movie theaters across the state, means scores of service workers have no way to earn money. Losing JUCO is losing gravy. Losing active workers to a virus-imposed shutdown is losing our meat and potatoes.
Our hearts go out to these idled workers whose livelihood is being sacrificed in the fight against the spread of the virus. We hope policymakers will honor their sacrifice by devising ways to compensate them for their losses. Andrew Yang’s suggestion of a universal basic income suddenly seems prescient as a hedge against economic devastation.
The only place where business is booming is grocery stores, which stands to reason. People are stocking up on everything, not just to maximize social distancing or prepare for the possibility of self-quarantine, but also because eating out is less of an option.
Coffee shops, bistros, bakeries and restaurants are gamely trying to stay in business by offering takeout and to-go orders. Those of us who haven’t suffered virus-related job losses can show compassion by patronizing these businesses in their time of need. One idea to support these businesses is to buy gift certificates now, when they’re under stress, and use them later when life has returned to normal.
In the meantime, grocery stores are our lifeline. It may be frustrating to hit the store when shelves are bare, but there’s an army of grocery store stockers and cashiers working their butts off to meet the surge in demand. These are the early unsung heroes of the outbreak. Hopefully, we won’t test our medical personnel the way we’ve tested our grocery store workers. And if we don’t, it’s because grocery store workers rose to the occasion and helped valley residents acquire the supplies they need to adequately socially distance themselves to keep transmission of the virus from hitting exponential rates.