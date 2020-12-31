Where would the Grand Valley be without the Colorado West Land Trust?
Peach grower Harry Talbott has said he doubts there still would be a peach industry here if not for the work the trust has done to preserve productive orchard land from development.
If that was the land trust’s only achievement, it would be worth celebrating. But it’s done so much more in the 40 years since it was started by Palisade farmers.
It has conserved roughly 125,000 acres of land stretching from the Bookcliffs to the Black Canyon — preserving views, open spaces, multi-generational farming/ranching livelihoods and vast swaths of wildlife habitat. It’s helped sustain the local food supply and facilitated partnerships to enhance access to public lands and the great outdoors.
The trust’s work has helped shape the quality of life in the valley, which has become a potent draw in the quest to attract new businesses and residents. When a visitor samples a peach, visits a vineyard or marvels at the easy access to the Tabeguache trail head from downtown, they’re enjoying aspects of Grand Valley life the trust helped nurture.
“We really see ourselves as a service organization,” said Rob Bleiberg, the trust’s executive director for 24 years. “We’re looking to help advance the community’s conservation goals and conservation is so multifaceted and broad and important to where we live. It’s the Lunch Loops. It’s land for fruit, which provides not only significant economic impact, but an identity for the community. It’s wildlife habitat. That diversity provides the framework which allows us to be adaptable to the community’s needs and opportunities.”
This should have been the year for a big 40th birthday bash. The pandemic put the kibosh on a celebration, which is a shame because the work of the trust — technical, expensive and time-consuming — is often overlooked.
But it’s gained some community appreciation as it has evolved.
After plucking “low-hanging fruit” by conserving agricultural land around Palisade and on Glade Park, two things happened to elevate the trust’s profile. It merged with Black Canyon Regional Land Trust, creating a more efficient organization better equipped to meet the challenges of protecting the landscapes of the Western Slope. It also pivoted to a new focus on connecting people to outdoor recreation.
Purchasing the Three Sisters property in the Monument Road corridor and spearheading an effort to improve the trail head at the Lunch Loops and connect it to the Riverfront with a paved trail “brought a new group of people to the land trust,” said Chuck McDaniel, a former chairman of the trust’s board of directors. “It gave the land trust better exposure because of the visibility of this project.”
With the merger complete, the trust is now looking to replicate the success of the Monument Road corridor project in the other counties it serves by helping connect communities to public lands through strategic acquisitions. But there’s still plenty of important conservation work with an agricultural emphasis to be done.
McDaniel credits Bleiberg and his staff with having enough vision to see the benefits of a merger, even as the board worried about the trust becoming spread too thin.
“Rob has been the heart of the many successes of the Land Trust,” McDaniel said. “With his leadership, dedication, skill and perseverance, Rob has guided the Land Trust through 24 years of conserving vital landscapes for the benefit of generations to come.”
As the Grand Valley continues to attract ever more people as a result of our high quality of life, it becomes increasingly more important to continue and expand on the trust’s accomplishments to date. It needs the community’s financial support to continue its important work.