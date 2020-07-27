Six years ago, in 2014, it was Congressman Jared Polis who had to be talked into a cease-fire to avoid a “scorched earth” ballot-box war over oil and gas regulation in Colorado.
That was the year then-Gov. John Hickenlooper agreed to appoint a blue-ribbon task force to make recommendations to the Legislature on ways to minimize land-use conflicts stemming from the siting of oil and gas facilities near homes and schools.
In exchange, Polis agreed to drop two ballot initiatives he supported: one bolstering local control by adding an environmental bill of rights to the state Constitution and the other requiring drilling rigs to be set back 2,000 feet from homes.
Backers of two industry-supported measures agreed to pull back their initiatives as well. One would have withheld state oil and gas revenue from communities that banned drilling; the other would have required a fiscal impact note for all initiatives.
Polis, now the governor of Colorado, pulled off a similar feat last week. As the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb reported Saturday, Polis announced that industry and environmental groups had not only withdrawn ballot measures that had been filed for 2020, but they had expressed a willingness to work together to prevent future ballot measures through 2022.
At least one activist group intends to continue with its effort to get some kind of measure on the 2022 ballot. Still, it’s an achievement that at least four others support the agreement.
Polis, once an antagonist, has retreated to a neutral corner, which we think says a lot about his leadership. Voters might have assumed that Polis — who ran on a platform of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2040 — would harden an anti-industry position once elected. On the contrary, becoming governor seems to have made him radically reasonable.
“Let’s give SB181 a chance to work, and let’s see the full effects of the law instead of returning to the same old ballot box wars that this legislation was designed to avoid,” the governor wrote in a column at coloradopolitics.com announcing the agreement.
Senate Bill 181, passed in 2019, largely rewrites how oil and gas development is to be regulated in the state, including by changing the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission so that it prioritizes protection of the public, health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife over drilling.
A new, paid oil and gas commission took over this month as the agency moves toward taking on some of the meatiest and most likely contentious parts of implementing the new law, including the change in the commission’s mission.
It makes complete sense, of course, to see what the rulemakings will yield before throwing more regulatory action into the mix. But with both sides skittish and agitated, someone had to step up as a sensible and trusted voice. Polis deserves some credit, as do the opposing sides who agreed to put down their swords and see if the process can produce something that serves all parties.
In the end, we think diplomacy always produces better results than a scorched-earth campaign.