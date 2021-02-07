When it comes to topics for Sentinel editorials, we try to stay as close to home as possible. When we write about “national” issues, it’s always with an eye on how they impact us locally.
An ongoing feud between Silicon Valley tech giants Apple and Facebook is a good example of how something seemingly far removed from the Grand Valley penetrates our lives in a profound way.
We’ve written on several occasions about “surveillance capitalism,” or the commodification of personal data. Most of us are only vaguely aware of how the simple act of using a smart phone makes us easy targets for data harvesting.
Why does a young mother see ads for baby strollers while she’s on Facebook? Because her movements to a park and a daycare center and a Babies R Us store were tracked, aggregated and sold to digital ad networks.
Until recently, this invasion of privacy was just the price of convenience. We use Facebook and other apps on our phones because they make life easier or more interesting. But a recent decision by Apple threatens to alter the relationship between user and app developer.
How many of us would let Facebook rifle through a medicine cabinet or nightstand drawer in exchange for “free” use of the platform? Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency requirement is finally driving home the point that users pay for any digital service with their personal data.
Essentially, Apple is telling Facebook and other apps to request permission from iPhone users before tracking their activity across apps and websites they visit.
In the richest of ironies, Facebook — with its billions of users and a digital advertising platform second only to Google — took out full page ads in major U.S. newspapers complaining that Apple’s decision to give its users a choice to block ad tracking is bad for small businesses.
Cry us a river. Facebook and other digital ad platforms have decimated newspaper advertising. Now that Facebook faces the prospect of losing ad revenue because Apple has brought illicit data harvesting into the light, how does it respond? By turning to the very medium it’s pillaged to amplify the legitimacy of its message.
We’re not buying it. Facebook is trying to paint Apple as a bully bent on hurting small businesses. While it’s true that small businesses benefit from being able to convert data skimmed from users into personalized ads, it’s Facebook that profits.
Apple is letting the users of its products decide whether they want their data to be collected and shared. Hopefully it’s the first step toward more device makers following suit and agreeing that privacy is important enough to give users a choice in how their data is used.