On Monday, President Joe Biden will sign the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and while much has been made of the funding for roads and bridges, the inclusion of increased funding for wildland firefighting should be applauded.
The bill includes funding that will convert at least 1,000 federal firefighters to full-time, permanent, year-round employees and boost their salaries, Interior Department officials said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday.
Liz Klein, senior counselor to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, said the year-round firefighting force will be able to focus on reducing hazardous fuels during the winter months when the danger of wildfires is low.
This is a great use of federal funding that hopefully will reduce the size and frequency of the fires we have seen over the past few seasons. Both Democrats and Republicans have called for better fire management through fuels reductions and other techniques. This will do that.
Klein said the bill will provide $1.5 billion for Interior’s wildlands fire management program, making historic investments in firefighters, forest restoration, hazardous fuels management, post-fire restoration and fire science that can help prioritize mitigation work and spot new fires early, according to reporting done by The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
It’s been clear that in our new age of super fires, the federal government needs to be more proactive in its management of our national forests and other federal lands. Finally Congress and the president are taking steps in that direction.
Firefighting is just one of the ways this bill will help to build resiliency in the West to the effects of climate change. The bill includes $8.3 billion for the Interior Department for investments in water management initiatives to respond to drought, as well.
Our reservoirs across the West are inching lower and lower each year and the federal government needs to be making investments like this to ensure people can continue to live here and that our agricultural industries are protected.
It is refreshing to see this being done in a bipartisan nature. Congress for too long sat in gridlock, unable to pass obvious, needed programs out of cynical political calculations. This bill will not end congressional dysfunction, but it does show that agreements that cross the political divide aren’t impossible.
There’s still more that needs to be done.
This new funding comes as U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and bipartisan co-sponsors are pushing a bill to boost wildland firefighter pay and benefits permanently. The infrastructure bill would provide for temporary pay increases.
This is a no-brainer for both Republicans and Democrats to support. We hope the entire Colorado delegation gets behind this bill, including our own U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
There are certainly places where differences between our two political parties will be difficult to overcome, but funding for our wildland firefighters shouldn’t be one of them.