Wildfires get media attention for their destruction of property and the danger to human lives, but one of the lesser discussed threats is to watersheds, which in Mesa County is a major concern. We are about to get some big help in addressing this threat thanks to new federal funding and the work of Club 20.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District has joined with Mesa and Delta counties and the Colorado State Forest Service to create the Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership. The Forest Service describes it as a landscape-scale effort to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire in critical watersheds on and adjacent to Grand Mesa, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.