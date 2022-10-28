Wildfires get media attention for their destruction of property and the danger to human lives, but one of the lesser discussed threats is to watersheds, which in Mesa County is a major concern. We are about to get some big help in addressing this threat thanks to new federal funding and the work of Club 20.
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District has joined with Mesa and Delta counties and the Colorado State Forest Service to create the Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership. The Forest Service describes it as a landscape-scale effort to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire in critical watersheds on and adjacent to Grand Mesa, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
This is all being made possible through funding — potentially tens of millions of dollars — from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. We’re glad congressional leaders from the West, including some of our Colorado delegation, fought for funding to do this critical work.
Special recognition has to go to Club 20, though. When this funding was secured the Forest Service was initially focused on the Front Range. The fact that the Forest Service now is anticipating having funds available for work on Grand Mesa in just a couple of years is thanks in good part to Club 20’s hosting in March of a summit on addressing the threats posed by fire to watersheds.
“I’ll be honest with you, originally, the West Slope was not high on the priority list,” said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley district ranger.
Edwards gives credit to the Club 20 event as a turning point, thanks to the feedback some of the Forest Service leadership received there.
“What they heard kind of changed that mental calculus and it really elevated the importance of the Western Slope watersheds in the regional priorities,” he said.
We are very lucky to have a group like Club 20 with the foresight to organize an event like this. Watershed, especially ones along the Colorado River, needed to be a higher priority. Wildfires can ruin watersheds for years. What would that do to this community? Nothing good.
Club 20 recognized this threat and went about bringing decision-makers over here. Western Slope leaders then had the opportunity to advocate for our communities and it worked. Never let anyone tell you that you cannot change the federal government’s plans. It happened here thanks to a local nonprofit and local elected leaders speaking out. This gives us a glimpse of the massive potential of Club 20 when it works according to its design.
What they achieved is truly impressive.
“This is really a once-in-a-many-generation opportunity for the Forest Service and neighboring communities to work together to really reduce the negative effects of catastrophic wildfire behavior before that fire comes,” said Edwards.
We hope we never see that catastrophic wildfire on the mesa, but, if it happens, we feel better knowing that we were able to take steps to protect our water and our communities.