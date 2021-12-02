For several days this past week, The Daily Sentinel cast a light on the homeless and vagrancy issues in Grand Junction and Mesa County.
They are large and complicated issues, with limited overlap, different causes, and no simple solutions.
To conflate these two issues is to make a major mistake.
Fortunately, law enforcement in the area understands the distinction and has adopted different strategies in dealing with our homeless and vagrant populations. The Grand Junction City Council is piecing together a strategy to address some of the larger drivers and, hopefully, will look at a long-term approach.
With these issues, cities across the nation have battled to find a way to address them and have done so for decades.
Grand Junction and Mesa County are not unique in the challenges that come with homelessness, houselessness and vagrancy.
We won’t begin to say that there’s an overall way to handle these complicated issues. Nor do we believe this situation will ever disappear entirely.
Unfortunately, in today’s society, complications like mental illness, addiction, housing costs and others, mean the issue of homelessness will always be with us.
However our fellow Americans fell on hard times (an appalling number of whom are veterans) may not be for us to judge. But we do believe there is a duty upon this community to address their unique needs with kindness and compassion.
The issue of vagrancy is front and center and has become more visible on many streets of Grand Junction, sometimes eliciting resentment as we encounter them loitering or panhandling around town.
The truly homeless, by contrast, are largely invisible, couch-surfing or living out of their cars. A startling number of District 51 students have a home that is nothing more than a van or their uncle’s garage.
One thing that The Sentinel series tried to do was showcase some of the many services and nonprofits that are on the front line battling all of these issues.
These nonprofits and charities are full of selfless men and women who want to help.
During this holiday season, this community has always been a giving bunch. We recently spotlighted Colorado Gives Day coming up on Dec. 7. That is a day to give and do your part. Pick your favorite charities and show your generosity.
In some of the stories in the Homeless Issue series, we hope you saw that many of the charities and nonprofits in the region are doing special work when around these issues.
As you evaluate Colorado Gives Day and any time this holiday season, we encourage you to look at the region’s nonprofits and charities that are doing what they can to help the homeless and vagrant communities.
Yes, some are homeless by choice or struggle with drug addiction, but many others find themselves on the street, sleeping in their cars, living in shelters with their families until they can get back on track, back on their feet.
The main thing is to be generous during this giving season. Find a nonprofit or charity that you feel makes a difference, and help them with their mission.
The missions are many in our community. This community has always been one of generosity and giving back. It’s one of many reasons why our community is a special one.
Happy holidays and Merry Christmas.