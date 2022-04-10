Two weeks ago, we opined in this space about the need for more transparency in the merger between SCL Health, the entity that owns St. Mary’s Medical Center, and Intermountain Healthcare. That didn’t happen.
The merger went through without serious scrutiny, despite our concerns. So, we’re left to watch and see how this merger plays out over the coming months and years.
We should note that our objections weren’t over the quality of health care at St. Mary’s or over the health care generally provided by SCL or Intermountain. It was about transparency and the financial holdings of both companies.
Those concerns remain, but we’re hopeful that the merger will ultimately lead to higher quality care at lower cost to the residents of Mesa County and across the Western Slope.
President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare Dr. Marc Harrison, who recently gave an interview to The Colorado Sun, is certainly saying the right things.
“I, unlike pretty much any other health care CEO you’ve talked to about a merger, haven’t crowed about the net revenue number,” Harrison, a pediatrician by training who has led Intermountain for the past five years, told the Sun. “And the reason is that’s not nearly as important to us as expanding our model of value-based care.”
“Why do we come together?” he added. “Because we think we can do more good together.”
We like the value-based care model and think it’s better for patients. Health care providers should be transitioning to that model. Value-based health care is when providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient health outcomes, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.
We think this is a much better method than what we’re used to — the fee-for-service model. That’s where you pay by the procedure, which incentivizes providers to do more procedures, not deliver better outcomes.
Harrison has also said the merger won’t lead to higher prices or less competition in the markets it serves.
“I think the ones that raise prices tend to be mergers that decrease competition,” he said. “So you know, if one of the existing systems on the Front Range had merged with or acquired SCL Health, that would be a source of huge concern because maybe you will go from four down to three competitors, or three down to two. And those things tend to be done. Let’s be honest, they tend to be done to gain leverage with payers.”
That’s a fair point, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.
That’s how we feel about the merger as a whole since it went through. We’re hopeful that the promises of better care with lower prices come to fruition and we’ll be watching metrics, like cost per capita and the level of profits and where they go, over time.
We still think the merger process should provide more public scrutiny and that the $460 million reserve “reserve” must come under the control of the local hospital board, but we’re hoping all the positive outcomes of the merger, pointed out in recent letters and columns, do come to fruition.