This week, victims of sexual assault by a nurse while unconscious during treatment at St. Mary’s filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its parent organizations. We all saw this coming, and the victims are right to seek redress for the harm done to them.
Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of sexual assault while employed as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. Four total victims had been identified as of the most recent criminal court hearings in the case. The private lawsuit is being filed on behalf of two alleged victims of Lambros, as well as potentially other unknown victims.
This whole episode is an incredibly sad and disturbing development for this community, but in the wake of the arrest and throughout the last two months, we found the hospital’s response and how it has conducted itself to be worthy of praise.
The actions by nurse Lambros are tragic, disgusting and deranged. Full stop. What has happened to these victims is devastating and life-altering. We understand their decision to move forward with a lawsuit.
But the response by St. Mary’s has been conscientious and human, even in the face of this lawsuit. They’ve committed to fully cooperating with the investigation when we know other organizations would instinctively roll up their windows and refuse to engage.
That said, the news that the hospital faced another sexual assault lawsuit less than five years ago signals that hospitals have a much larger problem on their hands. Something has to change.
In 2018, hospital staff observed a woman being sexually assaulted by a visitor while lying comatose in the St. Mary’s Medical Center emergency room.
The woman in that case was both fondled and photographed by a visitor to the hospital who was alone in the room with her. The perpetrator was arrested, but how was this allowed to happen at all to someone in the hospital’s care?
There are some parallels between that case and the current one, but the bottom line in both is that patient safety was compromised.
St. Mary’s has stated that it is doing everything possible to ensure its patients feel safe while they receive treatment. It is certainly difficult to discover the hidden work of a smart, determined (though deranged) predator like Lambros. It’s also nearly impossible to control the conduct of someone bent on committing a lewd act if they have been admitted as a visitor.
We’re sure this type of abuse happens in many medical facilities across the country. The environment in a hospital, especially in the ER and the ICU, can be tumultuous. Nurses need to respond to patients’ immediate needs and sometimes they are alone. Hospital staffs are already stretched thin.
Still, patient safety can never suffer compromise. We wonder what can be done differently without having cameras in every corner of every room? Or punitively restricting visitor access?
We are glad that St. Mary’s is committed to finding the full extent of Lambros’ wrongdoing and finding all the victims. We hope to see St. Mary’s and the entire industry develop and implement plans to ensure this type of abuse is prevented in the future. Catching the wrongdoer after the damage is done seems less than acceptable in an environment where all of us will, at one time or another find ourselves: in our most vulnerable moment in need of the care and expertise of a hospital.