This week, victims of sexual assault by a nurse while unconscious during treatment at St. Mary’s filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its parent organizations. We all saw this coming, and the victims are right to seek redress for the harm done to them.

Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of sexual assault while employed as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. Four total victims had been identified as of the most recent criminal court hearings in the case. The private lawsuit is being filed on behalf of two alleged victims of Lambros, as well as potentially other unknown victims.