The personality differences between the two candidates running for House District 54 couldn’t be more pronounced, though they both generally espouse a middle-of-the-road political style.
The incumbent, Republican Matt Soper, is reserved and wonky. He speaks deliberately about policy issues, careful to acknowledge there are pluses and minuses with any approach to problem-solving.
His challenger, AliceMarie Slaven-Emond, is more of a firebrand — chatty and unsatisfied with the pace of economic gains in Delta County. Having spent 37 years in health care, she is certain she can make positive differences in that policy sphere. Otherwise, she’s the first to admit that she has a steep learning curve ahead of her to get up to speed on other challenges facing the Western Slope. But she says her grassroots relationships with important stakeholders on things such as water and agriculture can help guide her decision-making.
Her pitch is that as a moderate Democrat (“I don’t believe we can have what we can’t afford”) she’s better equipped to deliver results in the Democratically controlled House of Representatives.
“I’m tired of being a stepchild on the Western Slope,” she said. “We have to get the attention of the people in Denver. We can’t do that when we keep sending friction.”
In our view, Soper hasn’t been a fractious element during his first term in the General Assembly. He’s found plenty of common ground with Democrats enacting legislation that’s had a positive impact on the Western Slope.
For example, he was part of an effort to toughen Colorado’s water-speculation laws. He helped eliminate red tape that made it more difficult for health care providers to offer telemedicine services. He co-sponsored a bill to make sure local governments have more say in how the state’s broadband deployment board authorizes grants. And he’s worked on the campaign to repeal the Gallagher Amendment, which has made it difficult for special districts in rural parts of the state to adequately fund their operations.
Beyond that, Soper has amassed enough political capital to offset what he calls his “double minority” status in the Legislature — being a Republican and from the Western Slope. He’s thrown his hat in the ring to serve on the powerful Joint Budget Committee. If he succeeds, three of the six members of the JBC would be from the Western Slope, which could pay dividends for the region.
In addition to working as a nurse practitioner, Slaven-Emond runs a hobby farm with her husband raising goats and tending to an orchard.
“I understand ag water,” she said. Aside from fighting to protect West Slope water, she would advocate for ag-specific initiatives like finding ways to promote agri-tourism in Delta County and increasing food-processing capacity in the region. She’s interested in public-private partnerships to boost the affordable housing stock in the district or luring a fabricator of modular homes to create jobs and build affordable homes at the same time. She also wants to burnish vocational education to replace tradespeople who are aging out of the workforce.
Soper’s priorities include rural economic development — specifically road projects that better loop District 54 communities to Interstate 70.
“The economic activity shifted from Highway 50 to I-70,” he said. “It’s been a pretty steady economic decline for (Delta) County since then and you realize prosperity really does center around transportation,” he said.
A 10-year transportation plan from the state’s Department of Transportation is something lawmakers can push, he said.
Another component of rural economic development is broadband. Delta County is fortunate to have an expanding broadband network in place thanks to the Delta-Montrose Electric Association, but places like the Plateau Valley are still lagging behind. Soper wants the state to change how it defines a “served” community. Too many places are being served and re-served instead of focusing on rural communities that are almost completely lacking, he said.
The only idea Soper floated that gave us pause was a proposal to privatize the state’s worker’s compensation insurance program. The state could save somewhere between $300 and $800 million, but our fear is that those savings would come on the backs of employers via higher premiums. That’s something rural Colorado can’t afford.
Soper used our misgivings to reassert his moderate approach.
“I’m fully willing to be an out-of-the-box thinker and look at everything on the table, whether good or bad. Let’s lay it out on the table. What are our options? Everything has an upside and a downside.”
In District 54, it’s the classic matchup of experience versus new blood. Soper, in our view, has done nothing disqualifying since he was elected. But, as always, we’re glad there’s a qualified challenger giving voters options.