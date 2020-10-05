If there’s an unofficial theme in the race to represent Grand Junction in the Democratic Party-controlled state Legislature, it’s resignation.
The incumbent, Republican Janice Rich, is resigned to doing what she can as a member of the minority party while her challenger, Democrat Scott Beilfuss, argues that a Democrat would have more pull to get things done for the Western Slope.
But as a self-described liberal Democrat in a traditionally conservative district, Beilfuss concedes it’s a tough sell. There’s a certain resignation that “moving the needle and changing the dialogue” may be the biggest victory he can muster.
“I’m working with the middle class,” he said. “Half of (District) 55 is working class — 17% live under the poverty level.”
Beilfuss is new to running for political office but, in the last decade, the former salesman and business owner has been a community organizer and activist for progressive causes, with a particular emphasis on health care.
“Any social issue, any march, I am there,” he said. “People see me and they say, ‘I know that guy. He marches for us. He marched for women’s rights. He marched for civil rights. He marched for science.’ ”
Rich has the advantage of name recognition and a legislative record. She’s earned plaudits for reaching across the aisle, though Beilfuss points out that she has to if she has any hope of getting a bill passed in the state House of Representatives where Democrats outnumber Republicans 41-24. Those numbers may change, obviously, with the upcoming election, but Democrats are expected to retain control. Rich also has extensive experience as a county treasurer and clerk and recorder in Mesa County.
Beilfuss says one-party domination in Mesa County stifles creative problem-solving. He points to a Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce panel studying how to bend the health-care cost curve. The hand-selected panel members are all for “private-pay insurance and for-profit medicine,” he said. “How is that going to solve anything?”
Beilfuss’s health-care mantra is “everyone insured everywhere. That’s says universal, right?” A public option would be “another bridge” to that end, he said.
Health care wasn’t among Rich’s legislative priorities. She cited three: economic development, transportation and water.
She wants to “help unburden” businesses of regulations that are hurting them. She wants to revisit tax credits for businesses that were revoked in the waning days of the session to help offset the state’s budget shortfall.
While she wants to prioritize funding for transportation, there’s no political will for the state to take a hard look at the spending cuts needed to free up money for road construction.
“We’ve tried to do that, but I’m not the majority,” Rich said.
Both candidates agree that protecting Western Slope water has to be a priority for whomever represents the district.
Having worked for private-equity companies, Beilfuss expressed alarm at East Coast hedge funds buying agricultural property in Mesa County with unclear intentions.
It’s part of a greater sustainability challenge, Beilfuss said.
“We’re in a climate hot spot, and we’re getting creamed. BLM land is overgrazed and our water is getting stolen. We have to consider anything to make ourselves more self-sufficient. But here we don’t look past the current tax year.”
Borrowing a theme from fellow Democrat Kathryn Bedell, Beilfuss noted the need for “value-added processes” that could offer more opportunities for local farmers. He thinks the Grand Valley is missing an opportunity to establish a hemp-processing facility for manufacturing applications.
The valley must also work on aging-in-place strategies to contend with a graying population, he said.
Beilfuss came to his meeting to the Sentinel loaded with big ideas, ostensibly to show that Republicans have done little outside-the-box thinking with their established political power.
Rich is sticking to a formula of being fiscally conservative — advocating for a performance budgeting at the state level — and delivering sensible legislation for Grand Junction and the Western Slope. She was a co-sponsor of a bipartisan measure to get a repeal of the Gallagher Amendment on this year’s ballot as a way to alleviate financial stress on special districts dependent on property taxes to fund services.
Rich was also a co-sponsor of the legislation to extend and expand the Rural Jumpstart Program, a critical tool for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s effectiveness.
There is no bad choice here between two people who have worked to do good by the Grand Valley. The race offers a clear differentiation between staying the proven course with Rich or changing course with Beilfuss.