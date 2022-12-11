This week’s District 51 Board of Education meeting covered a now familiar topic — affordable housing — but included some shocking details.
We learned Tuesday that the number of homeless students shot up from 638 last year to 807 this year — an increase of more than 25%. We also learned that some of our teachers have had to resort to living in trailers on public land.
We knew housing was a problem in the Grand Valley, as it is in many communities around the state. You see the home prices go up and you see the estimates of affordability, but the idea of a teacher living in a camper on the side of the road hits differently.
We have to give credit to the district for being proactive in looking for solutions. They established an Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee, co-chaired by Tom Parrish and George Rau, who presented to the board at its meeting. They were joined by Grand Junction Housing Manager Ashley Chambers and Housing Resources of Western Colorado Executive Director Emilee Powell, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“We know that children are a very good indicator of what’s happening in the greater community, so to see such a huge increase of 200 kids in our district experiencing homelessness, we know that housing is a really big need in our community,” Chambers said.
Parrish said that the next task the Affordable Teacher Housing Exploration Committee wants to take on is a survey of all District 51 employees to gauge their housing concerns. The board will vote at a later date on granting $10,000 to the committee to conduct the study.
“...it’s important that we do a survey of staff to find out what the housing conditions and needs are for 3,000 employees of District 51,” Parrish said. “What’s the story? What can we do?”
We think this is the right way to handle this situation. In order to develop an effective, efficient solution you need to understand your baseline.
Parrish said that the committee wants to commit the Hawthorne Building at 410 Hill Ave. — which the district owns but moved out of this year — to workforce housing for District 51 staff. That may be the best solution for the district, but it should collect the survey data before forming any concrete plans.
We know there is a housing shortage in this valley. As Chambers reported, we’ve been falling behind in housing stock for the last three decades. We just haven’t built enough to keep up with demand. When you have more demand than supply, prices go up.
We understand why the committee would see that and conclude that building more units makes sense. It could very well be the best option for this district, but we won’t know that until they collect the data. They should also keep their minds open to other options from rental stipends to partnering with an existing developer.
We think the idea of using school property to construct housing for teachers is intriguing and the need for more housing is clear. We just think the district should take one step at a time and come to the best conclusion.
Housing is a problem everyone in the valley is struggling with. We think it is appropriate for the district to work on ways to reduce the cost burden on its employees and think a survey makes sense at this point. We urge the board to allocate the funds needed to complete it.