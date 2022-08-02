For the last year a group of local residents have taken to the streets of Grand Junction on Friday evenings to build community and provide feedback to the city about how to increase safety for those using bicycles to get around town.

Iam Thomas, who founded the event, called GJ Bike Night, started it as a way to reconnect with people and the community after the lockdowns of the pandemic, but it could help the city become an easier place to ride a bike, which even non-cyclists should be happy about.