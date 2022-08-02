For the last year a group of local residents have taken to the streets of Grand Junction on Friday evenings to build community and provide feedback to the city about how to increase safety for those using bicycles to get around town.
Iam Thomas, who founded the event, called GJ Bike Night, started it as a way to reconnect with people and the community after the lockdowns of the pandemic, but it could help the city become an easier place to ride a bike, which even non-cyclists should be happy about.
“Especially coming out of COVID, a lot of us — I know me in particular — felt kind of isolated,” Thomas told The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. “We had gotten disconnected from our regular communities, so Bike Night was really an opportunity to connect with old friends, new friends, meet some new people in a fun, healthy, active environment.”
That’s a good enough reason to hold a bike event, but Thomas was also inspired by other cities’ push for better bike infrastructure and is using this group to make positive changes.
“One thing a lot of people have mentioned to me as the leader is that this is the first time that they’ve felt comfortable riding their bike on the streets in Grand Junction because it’s the only time they actually feel noticed and safe,” Thomas said. “That stood out to me because if that’s the only time people feel safe riding their bike on the streets, something obviously isn’t right.”
Thomas sees the city’s recently announced Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan as an opportunity for the community to make its voice heard on how to make the city safer.
It’s great that the city is being proactive and is developing a master plan around bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Thomas is right that the city could be a model bike-friendly city and that would benefit everyone, even those who don’t cycle as a means of transit.
If you’ve ever been annoyed by traffic or been unable to find a parking spot, then getting more people to walk or bike when they make trips would benefit you. Everyone who chooses to take a trip without a car means one less car on the road. That improves traffic and frees up a parking space for those who choose to drive.
Making the streets safer for bikes and pedestrians and adding bike and pedestrian paths is also cheaper than expanding roads to accommodate increased traffic.
We see Grand Junction as a place where focusing on biking as a means of transit has a great opportunity to work. We already have a great bike culture here, but it is focused on recreation, as Thomas points out. If we made it safer to use your bike to shop or get to work we think many people would take that option.
“We already have the recreation side — the mountain biking and road biking is fantastic around here — but for those who aren’t the quote-unquote ‘cyclists’ who just want to ride their bike to work or to school, it’s less so of a paradise,” Thomas said. “That’s something the City Council’s working really hard on. There’s a lot of momentum in getting that community input from Bike Night and from readers of the Sentinel and from people who would like to ride their bike in town but can’t because they’re not comfortable.”
The city is doing the right thing in reaching out for community input and it is fortunate there is a ready-made group that can provide valuable on the ground feedback. We’re excited to see what comes out of this planning process and hope it leads to a city that is safer to get around.