The Grand Junction food scene is having a spotlight shown on it with three local restaurants recently highlighted on Food Network.
Food Network host Guy Fieri came to town to shoot segments for his popular Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, a food show highlighting restaurants across the country. While in Grand Junction, he filmed at Il Bistro Italiano, The Feisty Pint and Taco Party — all local favorites.
This is obviously good for these businesses to have a popular national television program highlight their hard work. Hopefully they see some extra business from the exposure.
“The crews said I should expect a lot more business,” Il Bistro Italiano owner Brunella Gualerzi said. “We’ll see. After our show last night, we got an email from West Virginia that wants to order our soup and someone from Buffalo, New York, that wants to order our Rosetta.”
The Feisty Pint’s Bob Fulkerson said they also had seen an increase in business, according to a report in The Daily Sentinel. Fieri sometimes gets some flack in the food world, but he based his program around highlighting local businesses, which should be commended.
We’d also argue that this is a great thing for the community.
We need to be getting national attention for positive things, like our excellent restaurants, rather than political dysfunction.
Furthermore, we’re starting to see these amenities come together that have the ability to draw people, whether as visitors or new residents, to the area. Things like our mountain bike trails, our parks and concert venues like the Las Colonias Amphitheater are making this area more desirable.
There are many flavors of economic development. Having a high quality, well-known food scene is attractive to businesses looking to relocate and for workers who aren’t tied to one location.
It’s not the end all, be all for those decisions, but it is a nice selling point.
We have to commend the community for being forward thinking on this as well, investing in programs like the commercial kitchen at the Business Incubator. That program helps develop homegrown talent that can add to our food options.
Food Truck Fridays is another great event that helps support food-related businesses as they get off their feet. It seems to have a lot of support in the community, which is great to see. That’s the thing about food, it brings us together. You might not agree with someone about virtually anything, but you can sit down and enjoy a meal together.
Everyone likes good food and hopefully this new national attention is a motivator to all our restaurants to continue to up their game. There are a lot of excellent ones out there not featured by Food Network, yet.
Fulkerson sounds ready.
“It still hasn’t set in completely,” Fulkerson said. “It truly has made me want to be a better chef because I still don’t know my worth and to be able to cook for such an icon has made me grateful for hard work because it does it pay off.”