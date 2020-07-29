After the pandemic, racial justice is the big story of the year — so big that 2020 could go down in the history books as the Year of Reckoning.
That moniker would be even more apt if Congress rediscovers its monopoly-busting power to tame the nation’s Big Tech giants, which have cornered the market on data-driven money-making.
It’s past time for Congress to ponder how Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple ascended to the top of America’s corporate food chain. They wield unimaginable power — to the extent that Congress is mulling whether their market dominance is harmful.
Here’s a hint. If Congress is asking how this concentration of power occurred within the framework of existing antitrust laws, it’s probably time to rewrite the laws.
One problem is that the federal government has traditionally examined monopoly power through a narrow lens — how it affects the consumer in terms of pricing. But that doesn’t factor in hidden costs.
For example, Facebook and Google are “free.” We don’t pay money to use those services. But we pay in the form of data those companies harvest from our online activity. We pay in the form of misinformation and libelous, crazy conspiracy theories that, unlike newspapers, are published consequence-free in an unregulated online ecosystem.
Amazon offers great pricing, but uses its market position to dictate terms to companies that want to use its platform to sell goods. Amazon creates terrific margins at the expense of small companies. Amazon also dominates the online public Cloud storage market, with almost half of the rapidly growing $32 billion market.
So what? Isn’t this the American way? To build a better mousetrap? Isn’t this market dominance just a byproduct of good old American-style free enterprise?
No. Free enterprise has always been underpinned by competition. That’s why antitrust laws evolved in the first place — to preserve economic and political freedom. Big Tech’s stranglehold on data-driven networks makes it hard for new companies to enter the marketplace.
When an emerging platform starts to make a splash, like WhatsApp or Instagram, Facebook simply acquires them, at whatever the price, further consolidating its control of the social media space. Nobody knows disruptive innovation better than Mark Zuckerberg. Perhaps that’s why he’s a master at eliminating competitors.
Congress began hearings on Wednesday to question Big Tech’s top executives. As the Washington Post reported, the House Judiciary Committee — with a stated focus to investigate competition — was expected to undergo a broad review of tech giants’ business practices — from the way they handle online content to the treatment of their workers.
It’s about time for a rebirth of an antitrust movement — or at least a deliberate re-examination of what level of anti-competitive behavior this country is willing to tolerate.