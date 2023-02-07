With energy bills where they are right now, it’s starting to feel like burning dollar bills for heat might be the cheaper option. But why are prices so high? There’s a short-term answer and a long-term one.

The short answer is the price of natural gas. Natural gas prices jumped to their highest point in 14 years last fall due to global supply disruptions brought on by the war in Ukraine, according to reporting by Colorado Public Radio. By law companies like Xcel can pass those cost increases directly through to consumers without generating additional profit.