The Colorado Legislature is back in session this week with Democrats controlling a supermajority in the House and a near supermajority in the Senate. Voters have granted the party significant power, but Democrats shouldn’t let it go to their heads.
A supermajority, or two-thirds of the seats in each chamber, would allow the party to pass proposals to place measures onto the ballot that alter the Colorado Constitution, pass or amend legislative rules or to override a governor’s veto, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. It also means Republicans have no power to stop whatever the Democrats want to do.
We’re sure the Democrats are excited about the things this will allow them to do, but our local Republican legislators are nervous — with good reason.
“I think they’ve always felt emboldened to carry things that a lot of times we cannot support, so I don’t see that changing,” said Sen.-elect Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who is moving into the Senate after four years in the House. “We’ve seen a lot of bills that I find horrific, but how much more emboldened can they get?”
If you look at other states that become controlled overwhelmingly by one party, they can fall into groupthink and end up passing bad legislation because no one has the power to push back. We’ve heard from even left-leaning observers in the last few years that we are producing increasingly flawed laws. The Democrats should be mindful of this and really take the input of the Republican minority to heart. Don’t shut them out, hear them out.
We are encouraged by the discussion surrounding one critical issue for the Western Slope and Colorado as a whole — water. It is early in the session, but the talk of being a united front on this issue is good to hear. The Democrats have also taken a real step toward bipartisanship on water by renaming Rep. Marc Catlin, a Montrose Republican, to remain in a leadership position on the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee.
“I did that to signal that I really believe this is not a partisan issue,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie said. “At the end of the day, it’s us recognizing that we have a moment, and it won’t last forever, where Colorado can initiate the lead and take charge of our own destiny in a way that is still collaborative with the other states.”
Rep. Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, said if Colorado and the other states in the upper basin of the Colorado River can’t come up with solutions, the danger is that the federal government will take over.
“If we don’t cooperate with one another, the danger is the federal government’s going to step in and do it for us, which is the absolute worst thing that could happen,” he said.
Taggart is absolutely right and it is going to take Republicans and Democrats working together for the interest of this state to do it. We’re glad to see, at least in the early days of this session, that that is happening. We cannot fail on this issue.
If the Democrats want to keep their majorities, they should take the bipartisan approach they are using on the water issue and repeat it with the other issues they may look at like housing and gun safety.
It’s the grist of the legislative process, the give and take between competing ideas that produces good legislation. That will lead to better solutions for all Coloradans.