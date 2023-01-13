The Colorado Legislature is back in session this week with Democrats controlling a supermajority in the House and a near supermajority in the Senate. Voters have granted the party significant power, but Democrats shouldn’t let it go to their heads.

A supermajority, or two-thirds of the seats in each chamber, would allow the party to pass proposals to place measures onto the ballot that alter the Colorado Constitution, pass or amend legislative rules or to override a governor’s veto, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. It also means Republicans have no power to stop whatever the Democrats want to do.