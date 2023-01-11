In the past few years, social media company TikTok has become ubiquitous in the country and around the world. But if you are a young person in China, TikTok looks very different from what kids here see.
TikTok, which is called Douyin in China, was founded in China and its parent company ByteDance is still located in that country. It is still fundamentally the same service in its home country. It’s a place to watch and share short-length videos, but the restrictions placed on what kids watch are interesting — and kind of scary.
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Tristan Harris, an American technology ethicist and the executive director and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, explained that the Chinese target youth under 14 with videos on science and education. They also limit access to 40 minutes a day.
That is in stark contrast to what American kids and kids in the rest of the world see. They see what everyone sees, which can be as innocent as a new dance to more troubling content like false medical advice. Most of it isn’t particularly educational.
This may seem trivial, but it has real world effects. According to a 2019 survey done by The Harris Poll, when asked what they want to be when they grow up U.S. children’s top choice was a vlogger (or video blogger). The Chinese children’s top choice was astronaut.
“It’s almost like ByteDance recognizes(s) that technology is influencing kids’ development, and they make their domestic version a spinach TikTok, while they ship the opium version to the rest of the world,” said Harris.
This isn’t just a TikTok problem, but the contrast between how Chinese kids and American kids are allowed to use that service is instructive. Parents in America do have tools built into these apps that can limit what they see and how much they use it. But how many parents are more tech savvy than their kids?
Perhaps there is a solution from the industry, like the Motion Picture Association of America and its movie rating system. These companies could come together to develop standards to make their product safe for children or limit their access to it. If not, it may be the role of the government to step in with regulations. More education for parents around these apps and encouragement to limit their use would certainly help as well.
Harris poses a question of what our two societies will look like in a couple of generations if this experiment continues.
Ever seen the movie “Idiocracy”? Has China, as a form of cold warfare, figured out how to inject the stupid code into our culture?
We’d also note that this isn’t just a problem for children. Adults use TikTok, too, and we are also susceptible to the negative effects of social media.
TikTok in particular is concerning. One of the types of content served to Chinese children is “patriotic,” according to Harris. As in, positive for the Chinese Communist Party. Would it be hard for them to tweak their algorithm to send anti-democracy messages to the U.S. and Europe?
We all need to be on guard when using services like TikTok. They can be entertaining, but they have real dangers.