In the past few years, social media company TikTok has become ubiquitous in the country and around the world. But if you are a young person in China, TikTok looks very different from what kids here see.

TikTok, which is called Douyin in China, was founded in China and its parent company ByteDance is still located in that country. It is still fundamentally the same service in its home country. It’s a place to watch and share short-length videos, but the restrictions placed on what kids watch are interesting — and kind of scary.