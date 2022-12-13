We’re finally getting details about the plan to reintroduce wolves to Colorado. While there are some areas of concern, for the most part what Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proposing is cautious, and therefore reasonable.

The draft state plan proposes releasing about 30 to 50 wolves in Colorado over three to five years, with the releases in the first year occurring somewhere in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.