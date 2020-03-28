The aftermath of the novel coronavirus will undoubtedly challenge long-standing norms.
For example, some people may discover that they prefer working from home. They get their work done on their own schedules, save money on work-related expenses like gas for the commute and dry cleaning — maybe even after-school care.
When public health agencies signal that it’s OK to go back to “business as usual,” some workers are going to ask, “Why can’t I just keep doing this?”
This virus is the ultimate disruptor. Dealing with it has already made us question the wisdom of certain policies.
Paid sick leave is the exception, not the rule, in this country.
Before governors started issuing “stay at home” orders, how many Americans didn’t heed advice to stay home if they weren’t feeling well simply because they couldn’t afford to go without pay?
So, paid sick leave may become more widespread as a result of the virus. The Family and Medical Leave Act is already drastically expanding in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Similarly, there’s now general agreement, even among those of us long opposed to universal health care, that governmental guarantees for coronavirus treatment is a necessary response to the pandemic.
It begs the question: why provide care to the uninsured during a crisis if we’re not willing to do it when there isn’t one?
Indeed, we may come out the other side having created a “new-normal” expectation for a system of health care that ensures coverage for everyone with co-pays, deductibles and prescriptions that anyone can afford.
Free market forces deliver innovation through competition — vital to a future health-care system that can nimbly create new drugs, cures and capabilities. But there are times when market forces do not serve the public’s interest in the context of human health.
We’re experiencing one now — a major blind spot in our system. Our very, very expensive health-care system has been unmatched in innovation and exotic care, but it has been only mediocre when it comes to the everyday care of its citizens.
Similarly, preparing for a viral outbreak (prior to recent events) had very little in the way of market force behind it. This is why we as a nation have been caught so ill-prepared to deal with COVID-19.
When we come out of this crisis, will we still value privatization of health services that function more like core services taxpayers expect government to deliver? Imagine police protection being dependent on co-pays and insurance coverage for specific crimes.
Hospitals have overstocked on profitable specialized care like orthopedics because that’s where the money is. But respirators? A capital expense that sits on the stock shelf most of the year. This is where the market system lets us down.
Our system is not completely broken, but COVID-19 has revealed major needs for improvement. Only the private sector can deliver the tools of innovation that make this country the world leader in health care. But sometimes market forces pervert priorities.
We consider being able to call the cops when we’re in trouble part of the social contract. A public safety system dependent on private payment would only patrol wealthy areas. Why is healthcare so different?
We’re seeing this awkward dynamic play out before our eyes. It will be interesting to see what public sentiment looks like on the other side of COVID-19.